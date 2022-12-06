In today's chapter of things that you will only see in Texas! A TikTok video has gone viral of a proposal going down in an HEB grocery store! I mean, you can even see the rose pedals leading to the special spot. I am sure there is a special reason for having the proposal at the HEB inside the Healthy Living aisle and we hope to learn more about the couple very soon. However, it's the reaction from the guy that really makes me laugh. I mean, he looks like he is in shock and gets straight back to work selling tamales. I mean tamales are a very important part of a South Texas holiday! I salute this man for staying focused.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO