7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet

I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile

One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?

We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
[VIRAL] Totally Texas Proposal Gets Totally Texas Response

In today's chapter of things that you will only see in Texas! A TikTok video has gone viral of a proposal going down in an HEB grocery store! I mean, you can even see the rose pedals leading to the special spot. I am sure there is a special reason for having the proposal at the HEB inside the Healthy Living aisle and we hope to learn more about the couple very soon. However, it's the reaction from the guy that really makes me laugh. I mean, he looks like he is in shock and gets straight back to work selling tamales. I mean tamales are a very important part of a South Texas holiday! I salute this man for staying focused.
