Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to record $17.6 billion

Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday.

State of play: State lawmakers will decide what to do with the funds as they craft a two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session.

A DFL trifecta means Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic leaders in both chambers will hold the purse strings.

What they're saying: Walz ticked off a laundry list of spending priorities, including schools, universal free lunch for students, child care, transportation and public safety.

"We can do all of these things," he told reporters. "This isn't a choice of either/or."

DFL legislative leaders added climate change and affordable housing to the list, while Republicans argued the surplus suggests Minnesotans are over-taxed and that money should go back to the people.

Groups representing local governments, health care workers, teachers, and trade unions were among those issuing statements urging lawmakers to fund their needs.

The intrigue: A DFL trifecta doesn't guarantee full agreement on how to spend the cash. Legislative leaders were noncommittal on Walz's suggestion that lawmakers revive his taxpayer rebate proposal.

And while some Democrats who helped deliver a narrow majority in the Senate campaigned on repealing state taxes on Social Security benefits , Walz and leaders stopped short of embracing a full rollback.

Between the lines: Walz, who has proposed higher taxes on gas and high earners in the past, said he isn't taking revenue hikes off the table, even with the record surplus.

One possible reason? Past proposals for a state paid family and medical leave program, another item atop the DFL's wish list, were funded by a payroll tax increase.

How we got here: While "economic headwinds lower[ed] expected growth," strong tax collections and the more than $7 billion that lawmakers left unspent when the Legislature was politically divided last year caused the projected surplus through June 2025 to grow, per a summary posted by Minnesota Management and Budget.

Lower-than-expected spending growth on schools and health and human services also contributed.

What to watch: Expect a focus on one-time spending, versus funding for ongoing programs, as an economic downturn could change the state's future fiscal health.

What's next: Months of jockeying over the cash will begin in earnest when the Legislature gavels in Jan. 3. Walz said he will release his budget proposal on Jan. 24.

The real deadline(s): While the Legislature is supposed to adjourn by late May, the next budget must be in place by the end of June.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details and reaction.