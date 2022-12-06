ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to record $17.6 billion

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday.

State of play: State lawmakers will decide what to do with the funds as they craft a two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session.

A DFL trifecta means Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic leaders in both chambers will hold the purse strings.

What they're saying: Walz ticked off a laundry list of spending priorities, including schools, universal free lunch for students, child care, transportation and public safety.

  • "We can do all of these things," he told reporters. "This isn't a choice of either/or."
  • DFL legislative leaders added climate change and affordable housing to the list, while Republicans argued the surplus suggests Minnesotans are over-taxed and that money should go back to the people.
  • Groups representing local governments, health care workers, teachers, and trade unions were among those issuing statements urging lawmakers to fund their needs.

The intrigue: A DFL trifecta doesn't guarantee full agreement on how to spend the cash. Legislative leaders were noncommittal on Walz's suggestion that lawmakers revive his taxpayer rebate proposal.

Between the lines: Walz, who has proposed higher taxes on gas and high earners in the past, said he isn't taking revenue hikes off the table, even with the record surplus.

  • One possible reason? Past proposals for a state paid family and medical leave program, another item atop the DFL's wish list, were funded by a payroll tax increase.

How we got here: While "economic headwinds lower[ed] expected growth," strong tax collections and the more than $7 billion that lawmakers left unspent when the Legislature was politically divided last year caused the projected surplus through June 2025 to grow, per a summary posted by Minnesota Management and Budget.

  • Lower-than-expected spending growth on schools and health and human services also contributed.

What to watch: Expect a focus on one-time spending, versus funding for ongoing programs, as an economic downturn could change the state's future fiscal health.

What's next: Months of jockeying over the cash will begin in earnest when the Legislature gavels in Jan. 3. Walz said he will release his budget proposal on Jan. 24.

  • The real deadline(s): While the Legislature is supposed to adjourn by late May, the next budget must be in place by the end of June.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details and reaction.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The newsmakers who shaped the Twin Cities in 2022

From a midterm election to economic uncertainty, the Twin Cities has been through another roller coaster year. Behind the biggest decisions and news events of 2022 are local people shaping life in the metro. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and through polling readers and conducting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

St. Paul is proposing a hefty property tax hike, while Minneapolis officials debate police spending

Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other cities will approve 2023 budgets and tax levies this week. Why it matters: There's a pretty good chance your property taxes are going up. Collectively, Minnesota school districts, cities, counties and special districts have proposed to raise tax levies by 6% from last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Tax bills will vary depending on where you live and how your home's value changed in comparison to the rest of your community. Plus, local governments could still trim their budgets to lower the hikes. Driving the news: The two biggest cities are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hungry lawmakers rejoice: Capitol's Rathskeller Café, Transportation cafeteria will reopen in January

The Minnesota State Capitol's Rathskeller Café and the cafeteria in the neighboring Transportation Building will reopen at the start of the upcoming legislative session, the Department of Administration has confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The next session, which begins Jan. 3, is expected to usher in a return to more in-person activity following the pandemic. The droves of lawmakers, staff, lobbyists, advocates and journalists returning to the Capitol complex need somewhere to eat. State of play: Both cafeterias shut down at the onset of the pandemic and remained closed through the 2021 session. The Rathskeller, located in the Capitol basement, reopened last March through the end of the session.The MnDOT cafeteria will open for a "trial period to gauge interest," Department of Administration spokesperson Curtis Yoakum tells Axios. He wasn't sure if the Rathskeller salad bar, which remained off the menu during last year's shortened season, will be back.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

The St. Cloud Times has lost almost all of its staff due to budget cuts, leaving the central Minnesota community with little news coverage

The 93-year-old St. Cloud Times has been slashed down to almost nothing, leaving its central Minnesota community with minimal news coverage. What's happening: Parent company Gannett has been laying off and buying out journalists across the country for the past four months, and that's hit the St. Cloud Times hard. As of Wednesday, the Times listed just three journalists — all reporters — on its staff page. As recently as 2014, the newsroom had 36 employees, and just a few months ago it listed nine staff.It also cut its Saturday print edition back in April.Why it matters: The decline of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that...
INDIANA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska

(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
IOWA STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now

Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Nurses Association strike called off after tentative agreement reached

A planned strike by thousands of Twin Cities nurses was called off Tuesday following a tentative agreement to raise wages by 18% over the next three years. Why it matters: The strike, which was set to begin this weekend and last for up to 20 days, could have further strained hospitals already overwhelmed by flu, RSV and COVID cases. Flashback: An estimated 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth walked off the job for three days in September, after months of failed contract talks. They argued that better pay and more control over staffing were needed to counter pandemic...
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Midterm results deliver buzzkill to a pro-legal pot political party in Minnesota

The midterm results were a buzzkill for one of Minnesota's political parties dedicated to marijuana legalization.Driving the news: Candidates running under the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis banner failed to hit the 5% threshold needed to maintain major party status, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced following Tuesday's vote certification. Why it matters: Without major party status, the group's candidates will need to collect voter signatures to appear on the ballot.Between the lines: Candidates from both pro-legal pot parties picked up consequential shares of the vote in a number of close races in 2020. They appeared to have less of an impact this year. What to watch: Top legislative Democrats have signaled interest in pursuing full legalization this year, though it's unclear if they have the votes to pass a bill given their narrow majority in the Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
wflx.com

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January

The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase. Then in April, FPL...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

DNC panel to vote on Minnesota's early presidential primary state bid

Data: Axios Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Minnesota will likely learn this week whether its voters jump to the front of the line for presidential primary voting. Driving the news: The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws committee is set to vote on an overhaul of the nominating contest calendar ahead of the 2024 election. Minnesota and Michigan are seen as two of the top contenders to replace Iowa in the Midwest. Why it matters: Moving up the vote would give Minnesotans more sway in picking the presidential nominees and provide an infusion of cash, staff and high-profile candidate visits....
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest school district searches for new superintendent

Minnesota's largest school district is getting closer to naming a new leader.Driving the news: The Anoka-Hennepin School Board is interviewing two of five superintendent candidates at a special meeting Wednesday. Three candidates were interviewed Tuesday night.Why it matters: The superintendent oversees about 37,000 students and 2,000 teachers across more than 50 schools, with an annual budget of nearly $600 million.The new leader will take the helm at a time when state and local school leaders are grappling with how to get kids back on track after pandemic learning losses. A science curriculum overhaul is also on tap. Between the lines:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities office properties struggle

Owners of some of the most expensive office towers in the Twin Cities are choosing to walk away from their properties instead of continuing to make loan payments.What's happening: The 30-story LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis is scheduled to go to auction next week after the previous owner, the Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois, avoided foreclosure by transferring the building to its lender, Northwest Mutual.Nearby Fifth Street Towers is facing the same fate and may also go back to its lender this month, according to Axios' sources who were not authorized to discuss the matter.Real estate experts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy