Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Congratulations to Nebo’s Math Champions - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
Eighty middle school and junior high students across Nebo School District participated in this year’s Nebo Math Competition held on December 3, 2022. Countdown--top 16 individuals competed head-to-head. TOP MATH AWARDS. TOP 6TH GRADE STUDENTS:. Luke Pratt, Spring Canyon Middle. Ben Christensen, Spring Canyon Middle. Emerson Ammonett, Diamond Fork...
nebo.edu
November Students of the Month
These students were our Maple Ridge Students of the Month for November. They were recognized for being nice! We are so proud of them and grateful for their good examples! (Not pictured: Willow Berlin, Olive Williams, Cohen Clayson, Sloan Swanson, Katlyn Thorpe, Demi Taylor, Juliet Skinner)
nebo.edu
Bell Ringers at Spanish Oaks
Wow!! The bell is really catching on! Students are working hard and asking their teachers to please check their scores to see if they reached their goal. This week was a busy, bell ringing week! Way to go Spanish Oaks students!
nebo.edu
Flashlight Reading in Fourth Grade
Reading is always fun — but especially when you get to use a flashlight :) I have been impressed by my student’s taste in good books this year! Many of them choose challenging selections that push their reading to the next level. We have also recently had an uptick in the amount of nonfiction texts checked out from our classroom library! We’re readers for life!
Comments / 0