nebo.edu

Congratulations to Nebo’s Math Champions - Answer to Wednesday Challenge

Eighty middle school and junior high students across Nebo School District participated in this year’s Nebo Math Competition held on December 3, 2022. Countdown--top 16 individuals competed head-to-head. TOP MATH AWARDS. TOP 6TH GRADE STUDENTS:. Luke Pratt, Spring Canyon Middle. Ben Christensen, Spring Canyon Middle. Emerson Ammonett, Diamond Fork...
nebo.edu

November Students of the Month

These students were our Maple Ridge Students of the Month for November. They were recognized for being nice! We are so proud of them and grateful for their good examples! (Not pictured: Willow Berlin, Olive Williams, Cohen Clayson, Sloan Swanson, Katlyn Thorpe, Demi Taylor, Juliet Skinner)
nebo.edu

Bell Ringers at Spanish Oaks

Wow!! The bell is really catching on! Students are working hard and asking their teachers to please check their scores to see if they reached their goal. This week was a busy, bell ringing week! Way to go Spanish Oaks students!
nebo.edu

Flashlight Reading in Fourth Grade

Reading is always fun — but especially when you get to use a flashlight :) I have been impressed by my student’s taste in good books this year! Many of them choose challenging selections that push their reading to the next level. We have also recently had an uptick in the amount of nonfiction texts checked out from our classroom library! We’re readers for life!

