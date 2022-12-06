Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
Lights, reindeer, fireworks! 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Holiday- and winter-themed activities in metro Detroit this weekend include a festival in Detroit's Mexicantown neighborhood, strolling music in Northville and a home tour in Rochester Hills. Here's whats in store Dec. 9-11. Southwest Holiday Fest. Free winter-themed activities at shops, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in southwest Detroit are...
Half-off December Pet Adoptions with Michigan Humane
Looking to get a new furever friend this holiday? You’re in luck because Michigan Humane is taking 50% off all adoption fees through December! According to WXYZ and the Michigan Humane Facebook, their Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will be 50% off all adoption fees through the entire month of December.
Santarchy is Back In Detroit
It’s time once again for the wild Santa Party in Downtown Detroit. Around the country it is known as SantaCon but here in the D it is known as Santarchy!. Most years this massive party is filled with boozy fights and crushed childhood dreams from those kids who see Santa fighting.
Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board
Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
Doni and WCSX at Cricket Wireless in Wyandotte 2022
Donielle Flynn and WCSX at Cricket Wireless in Wyandotte. Doni and WCSX were at Cricket Wireless in Wyandotte and we were giving out swag and having a good time and providing some classic rock! We had fun and got some great pics thanks to our awesome promotions team. Thanks to the wonderful Cricket Wireless crew for hanging out with us.
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Massive Christmas lights display in Dearborn Heights
A Dearborn Heights man is taking his light display to the next level this Christmas. You can find the lights in the area of Colgate and Hipp.
Musical Stress Relief For All Of Detroit
Okay Detroit – maybe you’re stressed out with the Holidays – we get it. But just hum this simple song (which you can hum if you’re directly dealing with people at work who make you mad). Trust me – it works 🙂. If you’re already...
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets
Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Meijer’s New-Concept Stores to Open in January
Meijer is getting closer to unveiling its new grocery concept. The Michigan retailer revealed a Jan. 26 opening date for its first Meijer Grocery locations in the metro Detroit area. The stores in Orion and Macomb Township are smaller than typical Meijer supercenters, spanning 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. Convenience...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
