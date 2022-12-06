Read full article on original website
chescotimes.com
Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
Medical Report: Charging for over-the-phone or online medical advice
Should doctors be charging for over-the-phone or online medical advice? KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough says the issue is heating up.
Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school
Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down
Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
fox29.com
'We need teachers': Philadelphia school district starts hiring push for educators
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia has started its annual hiring push early this year to fill education and support positions as early as January. The district recruitment effort, named "LOVE your Today, Shape their tomorrow," is seeking principals, assistant principals, and teachers for all subjects and grade. Officials...
progressivegrocer.com
Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility
The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
fox29.com
Non-profit holds fundraiser to help aid efforts to clean up one of Philly's busiest streets
PHILADELPHIA - A non-profit organization gathered Tuesday to discuss ways to protect one of Philadelphia's busiest and longest corridors from the scourge of gun violence and crime. North Broad Renaissance held its annual fundraiser at the Laborer's Training Facility, collecting money to "address the symptoms of gun violence and implement...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Philadelphia council member pushes to keep trucks out of residential areas, 'improve quality of life'
Anthony Phillips introduced a resolution that was unanimously approved to hold hearings that will explore ways to help truck drivers and owners find parking. He also wants to make it easier to ban truck parking in the ninth district.
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts has 11 announce college commitments
Eleven Owen J. Roberts student-athletes recently announced their college decisions during a signing ceremony at the school with family, friends and coaches. Making their athletic college commitments were: Stefania Fedun (golf/Lehigh University), Claire Zubey (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Andrew McGonigle (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Alexa Vogelman (lacrosse/Syracuse University), Gabbi Kouri (lacrosse/University of Florida), Colby Wasson (lacrosse/Xavier University), Rachel Sbei (lacrosse/Furman University), Ava Clemson (lacrosse/Butler University), Avery Wentzel (lacrosse/Duquesne University), Kalli Mullen (lacrosse/Haverford College) and Cailin Harrington (lacrosse/Villanova University).
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
Working Together from Small Philadelphia Apartment Helped Two Biden Campaign Staffer Realize They Were Made for Each Other
Working together from a small apartment in Philadelphia helped Robert Richardson Flaherty Jr. and Carla Susanne Frank realize they function well together even in nonideal circumstances, writes Sadiba Hasan for The New York Times. In 2019, the couple, who met in Washington during one of their several jobs in the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?
In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
Phillymag.com
A Sneak Peek at (and the View From) The Laurel’s Model Units
Philly’s tallest residential high-rise is already welcoming its first apartment tenants. Here’s what they will get and what the condo buyers who will move in starting next month can expect. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
Parking lot refinancing bill sparks uproar at City Council committee meeting
The bill to approve refinancing of a loan the City guaranteed for a parking garage at the Gallery contained a provision that the owner must agree to the closing of Filbert Street, next to the garage.
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report
A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
