Chester County, PA

chescotimes.com

Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Chalkbeat

Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school

Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down

Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility

The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
HERSHEY, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts has 11 announce college commitments

Eleven Owen J. Roberts student-athletes recently announced their college decisions during a signing ceremony at the school with family, friends and coaches. Making their athletic college commitments were: Stefania Fedun (golf/Lehigh University), Claire Zubey (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Andrew McGonigle (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Alexa Vogelman (lacrosse/Syracuse University), Gabbi Kouri (lacrosse/University of Florida), Colby Wasson (lacrosse/Xavier University), Rachel Sbei (lacrosse/Furman University), Ava Clemson (lacrosse/Butler University), Avery Wentzel (lacrosse/Duquesne University), Kalli Mullen (lacrosse/Haverford College) and Cailin Harrington (lacrosse/Villanova University).
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?

In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Sneak Peek at (and the View From) The Laurel’s Model Units

Philly’s tallest residential high-rise is already welcoming its first apartment tenants. Here’s what they will get and what the condo buyers who will move in starting next month can expect. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report

A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

