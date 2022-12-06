Read full article on original website
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more
Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. Sandra Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
delmartimes.net
Dec. 8: Local and regional events
Earl Warren Middle School to hold Winter Arts Festival. Earl Warren Middle School is presenting its Winter Arts Festival on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Art will be on display from digital art, studio art, and video/film students; performances by concert band and drama students. Earl Warren students get in free; $5 for all other attendees.
delmartimes.net
A guide to Hanukkah celebrations taking place in San Diego County
Hanukkah celebrations begin at sundown Dec. 18. The Jewish festival, sometimes called the Festival of Lights, marks the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in the 2nd century. Hanukkah is observed for eight nights and days, commemorating the miracle of a one-day supply of lamp oil lasting eight days. Candles are lighted each night in a holder called a menorah. Here are some celebrations taking place in the community:
Carlsbad woman to showcase cake-making artistry on Amazon TV series
A Carlsbad mom’s love for art led her to use her creativity in the kitchen, and now her amazing, realistic cakes are getting national attention.
pacificsandiego.com
Jason Mraz and his Superband to perform at The Sound, the new $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue
Top San Diego troubadour Gregory Page will open the concert by the Grammy Award-winning Mraz and his eight-piece band. Jason Mraz has confirmed his first concert of 2023. The Grammy Award-winning San Diego singer-songwriter will perform March 18 at The Sound, the new $17 million concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Top San Diego troubadour Gregory Page, a longtime Mraz collaborator, will open the show.
Zorbas Greek Restaurant in Chula Vista closing after 34 years
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating for more than 30 years. “To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family...all great things must end!” the Zorbas Greek Restaurant said in part on a Facebook post.
An Overwhelmed Building Department Leaves San Diego ‘Woefully’ Behind on Housing Construction
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
delmartimes.net
The ‘Merry Grinchmas! The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection’ returns to Exclusive Collections Gallery
For over 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture, which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate.
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
Eater
Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa
An East County sushi bar and grill has been transformed into a stylish and modern, 35-seat izakaya, bringing a fresh dining option to La Mesa via a menu that spotlights wagyu beef as well as dishes that mixes Japanese and Mexican flavors and techniques. Izakaya Maize is the first solo restaurant from chef Nate Horton, whose resume includes stops at the Marine Room, Blue Boheme, and Animae. For the past number of years, Horton has been the right hand of Swagyu owner Steve Brown, supporting Brown through his Cosecha pop-ups and his stint at the now Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco as well as helping to develop the Swagyu brand of restaurants and butcher shops.
Parents of Woman Who Died with Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year are suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
Eater
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego
Pret A Manger, a British takeaway cafe chain often referred to as Pret, is making a big push into North America that will likely include several stores in the San Diego area. Known for its pre-packaged foods, the company opened its first shop 36 years ago in London and now operates over 550 locations across the UK, Europe, and further abroad.
