4 People Rescued, Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Southwest Miami-Dade Canal
Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after the car they were in crashed into a southwest Miami-Dade canal. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue district chief Ralph Baena said police and dive teams were called to the scene near the Black Point Marina, located in the 24700 block of Southwest 87th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m.
Crews Extinguish Fire That Swept Through Home in SW Miami-Dade
Crews battled a fire at a home in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the home at 15345 Southwest 178th Terrace shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of one of the home's windows. Firefighters were able to get the...
‘It's Not Fair': Family Wants Answers After Grandmother Killed in Miami Gardens Crash
Family members are demanding answers after a woman who was in a medical transport van was killed in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens this week. Sharon Small, 58, was killed in the crash that happened around 5 a.m. Monday. Small was in medical transport van that crashed in the...
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall
Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
4 Mail Theft Suspects in Custody After Chase, Rollover Crash in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four suspects accused of stealing mail were taken into custody after a chase and rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The crash happened in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 145th Street. Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely flipped over after crashing through a wall...
Student Charged After Bringing Gun to Middle School in Fort Lauderdale
A 14-year-old student was taken into custody and charged after bringing a gun to a middle school in Fort Lauderdale Friday. The incident happened at William Dandy Middle School off Northwest 26th Street, which was placed on a code red. Footage showed a massive police presence at the school. Fort...
Body Found in Garbage Bin at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
Trial Begins for Fort Lauderdale Cop Seen Shoving BLM Protester in Video
The battery trial of a Fort Lauderdale Police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester during a chaotic 2020 Black Lives Matter protest was underway Wednesday. Officer Steven Pohorence is facing a misdemeanor charge in the May 31, 2020, incident. Cell phone video showed Pohorence shoving the 19-year-old...
About 97,000 Checks Mailed in Miami-Dade Citrus Canker Settlement: Attorney
Matthew Wilson still vividly remembers the fruit of the citrus trees that used to sit in the backyard of his childhood home. "You remember the key lime pies," he said. "Fresh orange juice squeezed in the morning, grapefruits when we wanted them, just had to get them off the tree."
Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse
A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse. Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha...
Broward School Board Member Defends Statement Welcoming Support From Proud Boys
A Broward school board member took to social media Thursday to defend a comment she made welcoming support from all groups, including the far-right organization Proud Boys. Brenda Fam spoke about sex trafficking last weekend at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, which the Sun Sentinel reported featured anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by some participants, as well as an appearance by uniformed members of the Proud Boys.
Airbnb Announces Crackdown on Unauthorized New Year's Eve Parties in South Florida
Airbnb announced new measures to help prevent unauthorized New Year’s Eve parties in Miami and other U.S. cities. The company said in a press release that they will "continue to draw a hard line on disruptive parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel" during New Year’s weekend. As...
Liberty City Leaders Hold Forum to Address Root Causes of Youth Gun Violence
Leaders in Liberty City met Friday to try to find the root cause of youth gun violence in that area. The goal of Friday's forum was to find trends in youth violence and overall safety so they can be addressed before an act of violence breaks out. The meeting included...
Former Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson Announces Transfer to Rival FSU
Just over one month after losing to rival Florida State on the field, the Miami Hurricanes football team has now lost a player to the Seminoles in the transfer portal. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced Wednesday night he is transferring to FSU. Jackson - who played high school football in Gadsden County located just west of Tallahassee - spent one season in Coral Gables after transferring from Maryland, where he spent his freshman year.
Seventh Heaven: Chaminade-Madonna Gets Blowout Victory for 7th State Football Title
In the first season of new classifications for the Florida High School Athletics Association, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions made quick work of their opponent yet again in the state championship game. The Lions took a commanding lead into the half and cruised to a 48-14 win Thursday over Clearwater Central Catholic...
