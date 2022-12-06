Read full article on original website
Man dies following a multi-car crash on Highway 41, CHP says
A man in his 60s has died following a multi-car crash on highway 41 south.
Man found with semi-truck full of stolen merchandise in Fresno County, CHP says
Investigators say over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from Best Buy was found inside the semi-truck.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Porterville (Porterville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Porterville. Officials confirmed that 4 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 65 and Avenue 56.
CHP: 6 people involved in 2-vehicle crash in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 65 in Porterville on Wednesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. On Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. an emergency dispatcher received a call reporting a collision on Highway 65 and Avenue 56 with medical aid being required. According to the […]
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car, Selma police say
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Selma on Thursday morning.
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
25-year-old man shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex identified
Police have identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
KMJ
Big Rig Driver Killed in Fiery Crash with Train in Kingsburg Id’d
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A semi-truck driver who died after crashing into an ongoing train in Kingsburg is identified. 60-year-old Arturo Godinez was killed on Aug. 18th when the big rig he was driving crashed into a moving train. It took until December for the sheriff’s office to get...
Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
5-year-old hit by car while crossing street in Northwest Fresno, police say
The child was with their mother and another child in a stroller at the time of the crash.
1 shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway in Kings County. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10 am on Main Street near Highway 41 in Stratford.
goldrushcam.com
Woman Arrested on Several Firearm Charges After Fresno Police Stop Vehicle for Speeding in a Residential Area
December 9, 2022 - Wednesday night, Northeast DST officers were patrolling the area of Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and multiple occupants were contacted. During the investigation, officers developed reasonable...
KMJ
Fresno County Coroner’s Office ID’s Man Killed Following Collision Sunday
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Woman shot after exchange of gunfire in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot after the Fresno Police Department says two groups were exchanging gunfire Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say around 9:45 a.m. police received a “ShotSpotter” notification of multiple rounds fired near California and Pottle avenues – and moments later received a second call for a victim of […]
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies identified, court docs reveal more about suspect
Court documents from a previous arrest are also revealing new details about the suspect.
Security guard shot and killed while trying to break up fight in Visalia, police say
An investigation is underway after a security guard was shot and killed at a Visalia bar. Police say the security guard tried to break up a fight inside the bar.
Man killed in car crash near Reedley identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car crash near Reedley on Sunday morning.
