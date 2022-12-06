ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 6 people involved in 2-vehicle crash in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 65 in Porterville on Wednesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. On Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. an emergency dispatcher received a call reporting a collision on Highway 65 and Avenue 56 with medical aid being required. According to the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy