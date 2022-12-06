Read full article on original website
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St. Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the...
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault
BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
mysoutex.com
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
CCPD responds to shooting near Bay Vista Pointe Apartments
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting near the Bay Vista Pointe Apartments has sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to CCPD, the man was the only person injured. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers are currently speaking with...
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
Several arrested on drug-related charges in Queen City Park
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Dec. 5, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Taskforce conducted several investigations in Queen City Park related to the sale of illegal narcotics. The unit, comprised of officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Units, deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers from the Victoria DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), arrested seven...
Triple-stabbing suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday Dec. 5., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle St. in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they quickly detained the suspect before entering the residence. They located three victims with multiple stab wounds and immediately requested assistance. Officers, along with the help...
Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
Arrest report reveals stabbing victim was 'scared' of man accused of murder
KRIS 6 News obtained the arrest affidavit on Monday afternoon, which stated officers found the woman — identified as Melissa Hernandez — in a residence under some blankets with dozens of stab wounds.
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck
, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
