SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst said Friday the city should use $3.7 million from the city’s free cash to eliminate trash fees in 2023. In a statement, Hurst said the city recently certified $67.8 million of free cash, with much of it coming from the $41 million settlement check Eversource sent the city in April to resolve a tax dispute. As a result, the amount of money available to the city is the highest it’s been in decades. The windfall of unrestricted money, Hurst said, comes at a time when may residents face a financial pinch.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO