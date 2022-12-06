ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst says unrestricted funds should cover trash fees in 2023

SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst said Friday the city should use $3.7 million from the city’s free cash to eliminate trash fees in 2023. In a statement, Hurst said the city recently certified $67.8 million of free cash, with much of it coming from the $41 million settlement check Eversource sent the city in April to resolve a tax dispute. As a result, the amount of money available to the city is the highest it’s been in decades. The windfall of unrestricted money, Hurst said, comes at a time when may residents face a financial pinch.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Packed Agenda For Orange Special Town Meeting

(Orange, MA) The Town of Orange will have a Special Town Meeting Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m. in the Orange Town Hall at 8 Prospect Street. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on nineteen different articles. The agenda begins with several requests to settle bills from the prior...
ORANGE, MA
thereminder.com

Vieau highlights updates with Uniroyal development

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau said the city is enhancing security for the ongoing cleanup of the Uniroyal site. The vacant space is viewed as a promising pillar for economic development opportunities once the project is completed. Background. Constructed in the 1870s, the Uniroyal property remained a significant manufacturing...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

