Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst says unrestricted funds should cover trash fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst said Friday the city should use $3.7 million from the city’s free cash to eliminate trash fees in 2023. In a statement, Hurst said the city recently certified $67.8 million of free cash, with much of it coming from the $41 million settlement check Eversource sent the city in April to resolve a tax dispute. As a result, the amount of money available to the city is the highest it’s been in decades. The windfall of unrestricted money, Hurst said, comes at a time when may residents face a financial pinch.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Agawam Council approves tax rates as assessor says they are some of area’s lowest
AGAWAM — Although rates have fallen, the average taxpayer in the town will pay more yearly as the tax rates have been set to $15.78 for residents and $30.58 per $1,000 of assessed property for commercial and industrial properties. Despite this Carolyn Reed the town assessor said at a...
Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
Assistance programs for expensive utility bills
Many people are bracing themselves for higher utility bills this year but it's not too late to get some financial assistance.
Holyoke City Council approves wage increases for Public Works Department
HOLYOKE — The City Council ratified union contracts for employees at the Department of Public Works, three-year agreements that also provide pay increases for workers and supervisors. The council at its meeting Dec. 6 transferred $12,529 to cover raises and approved a 2% increase in the supervisors’ contract. A...
East-west rail commission hears of need but discusses no specifics at first hearing
PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center sends patients east to Boston for cutting-edge treatment at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and would like to one day send them on fast and frequent east-west passenger trains. “These are people who are being faced with a transportation challenge at the most difficult...
thereminder.com
Tax rate set in Longmeadow, Waste Management grilled on collection issues
LONGMEADOW – Consultant Ken Rogers, who has been filling in while the town is without a principal assessor, presented the tax classification options to the Select Board on Dec. 5. Rogers broke down the calculations that are used to determine a tax rate. The town’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22)...
Springfield receives $1.2M grant for programs aimed at youth at risk for gang involvement
The Baker-Polito administration announced this week it awarded more than $10.4 million across the state to fund programs targeting youth violence, with over $1.2 million flowing to Springfield for 13 programs aimed at youth identified as high risk for getting involved in a gang. The funds are part of Senator...
franklincountynow.com
Packed Agenda For Orange Special Town Meeting
(Orange, MA) The Town of Orange will have a Special Town Meeting Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m. in the Orange Town Hall at 8 Prospect Street. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on nineteen different articles. The agenda begins with several requests to settle bills from the prior...
thereminder.com
Vieau highlights updates with Uniroyal development
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau said the city is enhancing security for the ongoing cleanup of the Uniroyal site. The vacant space is viewed as a promising pillar for economic development opportunities once the project is completed. Background. Constructed in the 1870s, the Uniroyal property remained a significant manufacturing...
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
New state law on student suspensions will require changes in Westfield handbooks
WESTFIELD — School administrators were not pleased when they presented for a vote by the School Committee new required state changes to school suspensions that needed to be added to the school handbooks. “This new legislation was passed by the state Legislature without consulting [the state Department of Elementary...
Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Redevelopment Authority received $900,000 in state money Tuesday to stabilize and make roofing and masonry repairs to the Masonic Building at the corner of State and Main Streets. All told, with a local match, the repairs will cost about $1 million and begin in 2023...
Southwick schools consider developing master plan for sports facilities
GRANVILLE — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee is considering a proposal to hire master planning services for upgrades and maintenance of the school district’s athletic facilities. Newly appointed Director of Finance and Operations Clayton Connor told the School Committee on Tuesday evening at the Granville Town Hall that...
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Money raised by Mayor, Superintendent, Sheriff celebrity bartending donated to Dakin Humane Society
Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood came calling at Dakin Humane Society Thursday with a $2,300 check. Sarno, Clapprood and Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped raise the money as celebrity bartenders during a recent fundraiser at Gregory's Restaurant in Wilbraham.
Westfield special education team reports full programs, challenges in staffing
WESTFIELD — Westfield Public Schools Special Education Director Debra Ecker and James O’Neill, the schools’ lead manager of autism, social-emotional and behavioral services gave an update on their programs to the School Committee on Dec. 5. Westfield offers a wide range of special education programs; inclusion programs...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3