Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving among 8 Nets players out vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets are resting nearly their entire rotation Saturday against Indiana on the back end of a back-to-back. Eight Nets were ruled out for the matchup with the Pacers: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and T.J. Warren. The game comes as a much-needed rest night for a Brooklyn team managing several injuries early in the season.
Nets' Joe Harris on team's clutch execution against the Hawks
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris has had quite the roller coaster season thus far. He was shooting 37.2% from behind the three-point line (career 43.5% shooter from deep) and that was after getting his three-point shot back in the recent weeks. Harris started the season cold from three as he...
LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments
Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA. Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch
No one would be surprised if the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in an NBA Finals rematch come June. But that distinct possibility says much more about the Celtics’ continued improvement and overall parity of the Western Conference this season than the Warriors living up to the standard they set last season […] The post 4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory
In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton proved to be the most hardcore LA Clippers fan ever in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers guard revealed his LAC fandom earlier in the day before playing a key part in an overtime win for the Sixers. With 33 points, eight 3-pointers in 12 attempts […] The post De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s message after Bucks teammates save the day vs. Mavs
The Milwaukee Bucks looked to be in dire straits with just under three minutes left in their contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out after colliding with Tim Hardaway Jr. on a three-point attempt. With a chance to put the Mavs ahead by two over the Bucks who...
Luka Doncic, Mavs have a major free throw problem
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a free throw problem, and once again, it has cost them a win. On Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Mavs were ahead 105-104 when Dorian Finney-Smith was fouled with 10.7 seconds left. With DFS heading to the free throw line, it was Dallas’ chance to put the game away for good.
RUMOR: Raptors’ stance on potential trades amid so-so season
The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Immanuel Quickley’s 6-word reaction to ongoing trade rumors
The New York Knicks have been the definition of an average team this season. At 13-13, the team owns the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’re not quite bad enough to have a shot at landing a top prospect, but they’re not good enough to win a playoff series at this juncture, either.
VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday. Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so […] The post VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Alvarado’s petty reason for playing through injury will give life to New Orleans fans
There’s some history between Suns guard Chris Paul and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Last year, New Orleans and Phoenix faced off against each other in a tightly contested playoff series during the first round of the postseason. The Suns won the series in six games, but Alvarado guarded Paul for much of the […] The post Jose Alvarado’s petty reason for playing through injury will give life to New Orleans fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Brandon Ingram’s savage reactions after Zion and co. down Suns
WHAT. A. WIN! The New Orleans Pelicans came out victorious against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, but it wasn’t without drama. Zion Williamson’s spectacular end-of-game dunk rubbed Phoenix players the wrong way. The result was a little altercation between the two teams after the game’s conclusion.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0