Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Whether it was in the rule book or not, Lionel Messi was going to do just about anything to get to the World Cup semifinals. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina's wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands — a side that can only really come out in the most pressure-filled occasions.
NBC Sports
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Brazil fails again in quest to end World Cup drought
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup title vanished in a 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé’s scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil.
NBC Sports
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NBC Sports
Croatia's Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory — beating Brazil 4-2 — has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening...
Soccer-Bayern keeper Neuer out for rest of season after skiing accident
BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken bone following a skiing accident, the club said on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles Tearful Neymar After Croatia Upsets Brazil
Losing at the World Cup is a heartbreaking moment for any player. For most, it could be their only chance to play on the sport’s biggest stage. For others, it may be their last game representing their country. Neymar felt that pain on Friday, when Brazil was eliminated in...
Passengers’ rights explained as snow closes Manchester airport
Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to the wintry weather. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled.The airport reopened shortly before 12 noon.Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?Shortly before 9am on Saturday morning the airport announced: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and...
NBC Sports
Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia. But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.
Brook and Duckett ensure England take total control after Pakistan implode
At the end of a second dizzying day in Multan, one in keeping with a city that seems in a constant state of fast forward, it was England who will sleep easier. Having run through Pakistan before lunch, assured half-centuries from Ben Duckett and Harry Brook mean their grip on proceedings is now vice-like.
NBC Sports
French players get life bans for fixing
LONDON — Two low-ranked French players were banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer. Jules Okala, a 25-year-old with a career-best ATP ranking of No. 338, and Mick Lescure, a 29-year-old with a top ranking of No. 487, “admitted multiple charges,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced.
NBC Sports
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO – Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman,...
Comments / 0