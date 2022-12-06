Watch: Lea Michele performs 'I'm the Greatest Star' on 'Late Night'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Lea Michele took to the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YepkH_0jZDbFRo00
Lea Michele performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 36-year-old singer and actress performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from the Broadway musical Funny Girl during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Michele replaced Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl in September and was met with standing ovations while making her debut.

In the interview , Michele said Barbra Streisand , who originated the role of Fanny, recently reached out to her.

"I finally heard from Barbra," the actress said. "I got to work the other day and my dresser, Alyssa, who I love so much, had this gold envelope. It was like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ... I just knew, and I was like, 'Is it from Barbra?' And she said it was."

"And it was very sweet, she wrote me this beautiful letter," she said of Streisand. "But one thing she said in it ... She was like, 'It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?' And I just fell to my knees and I called Ryan Murphy , my mom, Jonathan Groff and Michael Mayer."

Michele and the company of Funny Girl released a cast album in November featuring Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh and Jared Grimes.

Funny Girl features music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, with a revised book by Harvey Fierstein for the Broadway revival.

Michele is best known for playing Rachel Berry on the Fox series Glee .

