ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that the damage done to two substations on Sunday that left an entire county in the dark was a deliberate act. Duke Energy said it will take until Thursday to get everyone back online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9Nun_0jZDbEZ500
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Carole Hoefener Center in Charlotte, N.C. on July 21. He called an attack on substations in the state on Sunday an act of domestic terrorism. File Photo by Grant Baldwin/UPI

In a statement Monday, Duke said that so much damage occurred at the substations that making repairs was not enough to restore power. Some 38,000 remained without power in Moore County on Monday, officials said.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas," Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's general manager for emergency preparedness, said in a statement.

"That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment -- which is not an easy or quick task. Duke Energy is committed to getting life back to normal for our customers. We thank them for their patience."

Cooper called the damage an act of domestic terrorism as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields continue to investigate. Fields said he believes the suspects knew what they were doing in attacking the substations.

"This type of violence and sabotage will not be tolerated in North Carolina," Cooper said on Twitter Tuesday. "Law enforcement is working diligently to find who committed this atrocious act. In the meantime, we're making sure that people are safe and warm and we've committed significant resources from the state to ensure people have what they need."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he believed the act was deliberate as the FBI got involved in the investigation.

"We are working with energy companies in local communities to address the situation impacting the power that reaches homes in the targeted neighborhoods," Mayorkas said . "The question is, is it an act of malfeasance or otherwise? Early evidence suggests that it was deliberate. And the investigation is underway."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 25

Cate Starr
3d ago

He’s right. It definitely appears to be domestic terrorism. So sad for the individuals that have been impacted. Being without electricity is difficult.

Reply
3
CJM1932
4d ago

Yes, right wing...because Moore County is about 65% Republican and, of course, they would take out substations that would negatively impact their own.

Reply(3)
5
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows and had empty parking lots at a time of year when they are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. Others handed out free food or coffee, or were able to open by conducting transactions in cash. The county, located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, announced schools would be closed Tuesday for a second day. Duke Energy has restored power to roughly 9,000 customers after a peak of about 45,000 customers were without electricity in the county of about 100,000 inhabitants. Jeff Brooks, a Duke spokesman, said recovery will be gradual, noting “a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment” will continue into Thursday.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns

State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy