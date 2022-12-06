ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Man arrested after egg thrown in direction of King Charles

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWtcc_0jZDbBuu00

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of Britain's King Charles during a walkabout on Tuesday, PA Media reported.

The alleged assault took place while Charles, 74, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s had been had been arrested in Luton's St George’s Square and was in custody for questioning.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Last month, a man was detained by police after eggs were thrown at Charles and Camilla, his wife and the queen consort, as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

The latest incident comes as the royal family braces itself for the release of a Netflix documentary series on Thursday about the king's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and their latest expected criticism of the royal household.

It also comes a week after the royals became embroiled in a new race row involving the godmother of Prince William, Charles's eldest son, who left her honorary role after making "unacceptable" comments about race and nationality to a guest at a Buckingham Palace function.

Egg protests are not a new occurrence for the royals: eggs were thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2002 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 43

Melvin Yocum
3d ago

What an embarrassment to England and it's people this poor excuse for a King having an affair while married to Princess Diana is the reason for her death.

Reply
15
Peter Max
3d ago

why is Charles the king when he's not eligible to be the king because he's a divorced man William should be king by the rules

Reply(1)
8
Guest
4d ago

So could the local police arrest the person who egged my vehicle Halloween night? Yes, it was irritating until this thought crossed my mind…”it’s nothing I didn’t do when I was a teenager”.

Reply
4
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
Reuters

What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

LONDON (Reuters) - Netflix released the first three episodes in a six-part documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, showing how the couple met and the problems they say they faced as part of Britain’s royal family.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy