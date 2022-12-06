ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Gives Day: Boulder group needs volunteers to teach English

By Nicole Brady
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BbX0_0jZDb8Ly00

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder nonprofit is looking for volunteers who can help other adults learn English. Intercambio , which means “exchange” in Spanish, matches tutors with students for weekly conversations.

Volunteers don’t have to know any other language, because the purpose is to help students practice their English.

“I do have a desire to learn Spanish, but we don't do that in this class — that's not what it's about,” said volunteer Tom Miller.

He tutors a man from Peru who needs to learn English for his job as an Uber driver.

Colorado Gives Day: Boulder group needs volunteers to teach English

Miller said part of the appeal is learning about different cultures. When he and his student meet, they mostly talk about their lives.

“Whenever we get together, it's not just what the homework was, but let's talk about what happened this week,” Miller said.

Intercambio provides support for volunteers and a curriculum through a program called CC English .

Student Elizabeth Morales is from Venezuela but wants to work in the United States. She said the program has given her more confidence.

“English, for me, was so hard because I am a perfectionist,” she said.

Through Intercambio, Morales learned that the most important thing is to talk as much as possible. Since the pandemic, many tutors and students meet virtually, and are able to chat from anywhere in the world.

For Miller, the program has helped him appreciate the courage of immigrants, and to understand we’re more alike than different.

“It’s an opportunity to really appreciate what it's like for somebody to have to come to a country where they don't know the culture or the language and find a way through it,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highlandsranchherald.net

New in-home senior care branch opens in Littleton

Every Monday morning, Bob DeBlauw drinks coffee, eats melon and does a crossword puzzle with his friend and caregiver Barb Harsh. “It’s a wonderful time to spend together and I think she enjoys it, too,” he said. “She's kind of new to crossword puzzles, but she's picking up very quickly.”
LITTLETON, CO
KREX

Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?

One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy