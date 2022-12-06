ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

A Bahamian Yacht Charter With a Submersible

By Lucy Alexander
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8TLv_0jZDb7TF00

Drift in a bubble through the gin-clear waters of the Caribbean, past stingrays, lionfish and sharks; plunge down to depths below 1,000 feet, where corals and sea species lie hidden beyond the reach of divers; and re-emerge to join friends and family on the deck of your private luxury yacht.

Submersible diving is the newest, fanciest and most exhilarating way to explore the underwater world, with none of the hassle or restrictions of scuba diving—you don’t even have to know how to swim. On this fully crewed private-yacht tour of the best of the Bahamas , you and your guests will have your very own bubble-shaped yellow submarine, operated by an expert pilot, at your disposal for the entire charter, day and night.

This all-inclusive adventure experience, operated by Kensington Tours and available exclusively to Robb Report readers until June 1, starts at the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort , on Paradise Island, where guests spend two nights before joining Lionshare , a tri-deck 130-foot-long motor yacht with an outdoor cinema and a hot tub, for seven nights. Your group of up to 12 will then depart for an exploration of the Exumas archipelago, where experiences include a private dinner inside the 250,000-bottle underground wine cellar at Graycliff on Nassau, snorkeling around the wreck of a WWII-era plane once used for drug- running by Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel, taking off in a seaplane from the deck to tour Kamalame Cay, dining on the sand at a private beach barbecue and rum tastings on remote islands accessible only by boat. From $750,000, for up to 12 (10 adults, two children) in five cabins

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

How to Upgrade a Rusty Nail, the Classic Scotch Cocktail Your Dad Loved in the ’70s

The Rusty Nail is, in a word, dated. Even if you’ve never had the drink, you probably already know this. It’s the liquid equivalent of roller disco, something that, if there were a benevolent dictator, they would’ve ended it by fiat in 1979. If it’s at home anywhere, it’s in a wood-paneled den, resting on a copy of Playboy magazine beside a cigarette and a pet rock. The Rusty Nail is one of the easiest drinks of all time to make (literally just scotch and Drambuie) but no one drinks them anymore, for much the same reason that you don’t see...
Robb Report

Jacob & Co. Teams With Cristiano Ronaldo for an Epic X Horological Tribute to the Soccer Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been benched for the Portugal vs. Switzerland game during the World Cup games in Qatar, but off the field he’s not sitting on the sidelines. In fact, he’s putting the Swiss to work for him. The soccer legend has teamed up with Jacob & Co., an American watch company that produces its watches in Switzerland, to create two timepieces—the CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 ($56,000 in 18-karat rose gold and $145,000 in 18-karat rose gold with baguette diamonds, limited to 99 pieces) and the Heart of CR7 ($28,000 in stainless steel and $117,000 in stainless...
Robb Report

First Drive: This 670 HP 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 Hybrid Takes 4 Cylinders to Electrifying New Levels

Mercedes-AMG’s vaunted C63 supercar bloodline embodies the paradoxical evolution of modern power-train dynamics. In the 21st century, some of these automotive elements have improved, such as total output and rate of acceleration, while others, like displacement and analog tactility, seem to whither— and along the way, the heartstrings of gearheads everywhere are wrenched. Consider the first-gen C63 from 2008, with the same mill as that of AMG’s flagship SLS supercar. The first engine designed entirely by AMG from the ground up, the “M156” 6.2-liter V-8 was, at the time, the most powerful production V-8 ever made, at least among those that...
Robb Report

Aime Leon Dore and New Balance Are About to Drop a Stylish Pair of Winter Boots

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s ongoing partnership continues this month with a new footwear release that’s geared towards the colder seasons. The New York City-based fashion label has announced on its release calendar that three collaborative New Balance Rainer boots will hit retail in mid-December. The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainer boots will come in three colorways including in brown, charcoal, and tan makeups. The silhouette features a mid-cut construction on the upper and is equipped with premium nubuck overlays and weather-resistant Gore-Tex underlay panels. Co-branded details appear on the leather tongue tag and New Balance branding is stamped at the...
Robb Report

This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.” While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
Robb Report

Special Access to Paris Fashion Week

Despite the world’s best fashion shows being both theatrical in nature and commercial in aim, you can’t actually buy tickets to see the runways of Dior, Chanel or that ilk firsthand. Unless you snag the gift Neiman Marcus is putting together for one Robb Report reader, that is.  The Dallas-based specialty store’s private-client team will serve as concierge to Paris Fashion Week for you—or the dedicated fashionista on your list—and a guest during the fall 2023 women’s shows, which take place from February 27 to March 7. Before the recipient departs, they’ll have a one-on-one appointment with a style adviser to...
Robb Report

An Artist and Sailor Teamed Up to Transform a Raceboat Into a Floating Work of Art

The Route de Rhum is one of the most fascinating transatlantic races, pitting single skippers in multiple sailboat classes in a 3,542-mile sprint from Malo in Brittany, France to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. This year, 138 solo sailors started the race, with several retiring due to the rough conditions and mechanical failures on the boats. Conrad Colman, sailing his boat Imagine, arrived 13 days, 20 hours and 23 minutes after leaving Malo, placing 18th of 34 finishers in the Imoca class. While the finish was uneventful and Colman faced the same rough weather, 25-foot seas, squalls and other challenges of...
Robb Report

This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain

Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
Robb Report

Want to Camp With Your EV? This New Lightweight Travel Trailer Won’t Sap Your Range

Polydrops is quickly becoming the go-to trailer maker for EV owners. The California-based startup has just unveiled another trailer designed with battery-powered vehicles in mind called the P19 Shorty. It may be a simplified version of its predecessors, but the new model still comes with all the necessities you need for a week at the campground. Polydrops has spent the past couple of years putting out some of the most EV-friendly travel trailers on the market, one of which, the P17A, is one of Robb Report’s favorites period. The new P19 Shorty may be the friendliest yet, though. It’s been streamlined, with...
Robb Report

This $7.5 Million Miami Home Comes With an Indoor Slide for Kids and Kids at Heart

If you’re looking for your home to be your playground—quite literally—this Miami property is just for you. The $7.5 million Pinecrest manse comes equipped with all the usual features, but what sets it apart from your typical abode is its whimsy. Most prominently, that sense of fun is found in a custom wooden slide that jettisons you from the upstairs family room to the downstairs one. It’s the ideal feature for kids, or even just for those of us who never lost our youthful spirit. Installing the slide was the idea of the developer Todd A. Migon, who dreamt it up in...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Airlines Burn $4 Billion Worth of Perfectly Good In-Flight Meals Every Year. Here’s Why.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just gave fliers some serious food for thought. The IATA estimates the aviation industry is incinerating or landfilling more than 6 million tons of resources per year that could otherwise be recycled, as reported by Simple Flying. According to cabin waste audits undertaken by IATA and a number of airlines, between 20 and 25 percent of this is untouched food and unopened beverages that could collectively be worth as much as $4 billion. It’s quite a shocking figure, considering the USDA estimates 34 million Americans are food insecure. What gives? Well, the issue appears to be...
Robb Report

A Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239 With Nonluminous Dial and Hands

Eric Wind of Wind Vintage is known for securing hard-to-find and highly collectible watches. Now he’s opening his coveted vault to offer one Robb Report reader a possibly unique 37 mm steel Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239. The horological cognoscenti may recognize a potentially one-of-a-kind Daytona as essentially unheard of.  In all other vintage models, the hands and hour markers glow in the dark, but this piece, circa 1966, doesn’t have a space for the typical tritium lume in the hands that others have, and though the dial does have space next to its hour markers, it lacks the tritium plots. This...
Robb Report

France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy