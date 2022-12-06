ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Breitling’s Sold-Out Top Time Deus Chronograph Is Back in a Limited-Edition Sky-Blue Hue

By Cait Bazemore
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InPSA_0jZDb5hn00

Breitling is back at it again with another iteration of a popular timepiece collab.

For the second time, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina to create a new twist on the iconic Top Time Chronograph. The duo first teamed up in March 2021 for a limited-edition iternation of the same timepiece. The model was produced in a run of just 1,500 pieces and was an instant sellout.

The initial Top Time Deus Chronograph collaboration drew inspiration from Breitling’s original 1960s edition, with a silver dial, yellow and orange accents and black tachymeter scale, complete with a racing themed calfskin leather strap. In addition, the caseback showcased a unique engraving designed by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell, featuring a retro-looking motorcyclist in full flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ACid_0jZDb5hn00
Breitling x Deus Ex Machina Limited Edition Top Time Deus Chronograph and Lifestyle Collection

For the 2022 edition, the pair has chosen a completely new color scheme, featuring a white lacquered dial contrasted by sky-blue subdials and tachymeter scale. While the color palette is all-new, the details that made the first collaboration so successful are back, including the lightning-bolt-shaped chronograph hand, mushroom pushers, racing-themed calfskin leather strap and the signature caseback engraving.

“Top Time Deus is a watch that’s easygoing, rugged and stylish at the same time, just like the person it’s made for,” says Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “The modern-retro look beautifully complements the way Deus styles its boards and bikes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdaCg_0jZDb5hn00
Breitling x Deus Ex Machina Limited Edition Top Time Deus Chronograph and Lifestyle Collection.

This year, in addition to the limited-edition timepiece, Breitling and Deus have taken the collaboration a step further with a full line of clothing and accessories to complete the look. While the lifestyle collection is only available at six Breitling flagship stores worldwide (Seoul Hannam, New York Madison Avenue, Milan, London New Bond Street, London Regent Street and Sydney), the Top Time Deus Chronograph is available for pre-order right on Breitling’s website . And this time around, you may have a better chance of snagging the watch, priced at $5,500, as this second collab is limited to 2,000 pieces.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear

Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable. The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon. The duo’s...
Robb Report

This Rare Gold Patek Philippe Chronograph Could Fetch up to $200,000 at Auction Next Week

Now might be your chance to snag one of Patek Phillipe’s rarest and most historically important watches. Next week a coveted Ref. 1518 Perpetual Calendar Moonphase chronograph will be auctioned off by Doyle as part of its Important Jewelry sale. It may not be the most exclusive version of the timepiece, but the sale still represents a rare opportunity to acquire something truly special. The Ref. 1518 was introduced by Patek more than eight decades ago in 1941. It was the world’s first wristwatch powered by a serially powered perpetual calendar chronograph. The complex style of movement had previously only appeared in...
Robb Report

This Rare Roger W. Smith Watch Could Fetch up to $400,000 at Auction

‘Tis the season for auctions, and there’s an especially exciting one happening across the pond this winter. Bonhams will host its Fine Watches sale in London on December 14, and it will be led by a particularly remarkable watch from Roger W. Smith: a specially commissioned Series 2. Roger W. Smith is known for its coveted custom timepieces that are available in extremely limited numbers. The Series 2 was the first model from the brand to be made entirely in-house. Crafted in 2011, this particular example is known officially as commission piece No. 20C. This number indicates it was the 32nd Series...
Robb Report

Zenith’s New Double Tourbillon Chronograph Watch Contains Its Most Advanced Movement Ever

Zenith is taking its bold Defy series to new extremes with the debut of the Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon. The model is equipped with the brand’s most advanced chronograph to date: the El Primero 9020. Zenith’s legacy is its El Primero movement, the first automatic chronograph ever created. Since its inception in 1969, the brand has continued to improve the technology, culminating in the El Primero 9004, the fastest chronograph movement on the market offering accuracy to 1/110th of a second. The 9020 takes this expertise in complicated movements to new heights. The 9020 features a pair of two independent tourbillon mechanisms...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Custom Roger W. Smith Series 1 Just Sold for a Record $800,000 at Auction

A custom Roger W. Smith just set a new world record. The Series 1, which was designed in partnership with A Collected Man, sold for $800,000 (£660,000) on November 25 in a dedicated online auction held by the London-based watch retailer. The 18-karat white-gold timepiece bears all the watchmaker’s signature design elements, but features a simplistic, stripped-back dial created exclusively for A Collected Man. “I was a bit doubtful initially,” Smith said about the design. “However, as soon as the designs came through, I was very impressed, and I thought it was a good fit with my work.” Prior to the...
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Motorious

650 HP RUF RT12 Is Selling At RM Sotheby's Miami

Porsche couldn’t even imagine what this car would soon become. Ruf has been one of the most prominent Porsche tuners across the globe for decades. They’ve done some truly mind blowing things and even managed to make the signature flat-six fast, utilizing its high revving. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself more than capable of building some really great cars. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

There Are 7 Pink Zenith Chronomaster Originals Left—and Only Robb Report Readers Can Get Them

Back in October, Zenith launched a striking pink dial sport watch, the Chronomaster Original Pink ($10,000)—a unisex piece that played into the ultra-hot colored-dial trend. It was only available for that month, with 20 percent of the price of each timepiece purchased donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to combat breast cancer. But if you didn’t get your hands on one now is the time. Zenith is now offering seven pieces exclusively to Robb Report readers (the donation percentage to breast cancer still applies). Here’s why you might want to get your hands on one: There are watches whose spirit...
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

These Two Rare Patek Philippe Watches Could Fetch up to $1 Million Each at Auction

Mark your calendars for December 9, collectors. Sotheby’s is holding its Important Watches auction in New York City, and two highly coveted timepieces from Patek Philippe will be going under the gavel. The first is a yellow-gold world timer from 1948 that features a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of North America (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The second is a platinum perpetual calendar minute repeater tourbillon from 2005 that is characterized by a retrograde date display, moon phases and a leap year indicator (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The Ref. 605 world timer, aka “Heures Universelles,” is one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239 With Nonluminous Dial and Hands

Eric Wind of Wind Vintage is known for securing hard-to-find and highly collectible watches. Now he’s opening his coveted vault to offer one Robb Report reader a possibly unique 37 mm steel Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239. The horological cognoscenti may recognize a potentially one-of-a-kind Daytona as essentially unheard of.  In all other vintage models, the hands and hour markers glow in the dark, but this piece, circa 1966, doesn’t have a space for the typical tritium lume in the hands that others have, and though the dial does have space next to its hour markers, it lacks the tritium plots. This...
Motorious

The Only Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Is Being Sold By RM/Sotheby’s

You’ll really stand out in this unique Enzo supercar. While Ferrari has made many high-performance supercar models whose nameplates are typically associated with speed and style. However, it's hard to find a vehicle that boasts such incredible styling and performance as this particular supercar. Beating out similar models like the Stradale and 599, this Ferrari Enzo was the top of the line in engineering and design. Ture Ferrari fans will immediately recognize the exterior but not for what you might think. Rather than focusing on the curvaceous body lines, low ride height, or iconic fascia, these enthusiasts are attracted to the paint color. That's because this is the only Ferrari Enzo to be delivered new from Maranello finished in Nero Opaco (Matte Black), making it one of the rarest supercars ever.
Carscoops

Want To Show Off To Your Friends With This Gullwing-Door Bentley Arnage Limo?

The Bentley Arnage is a already a luxurious car but this particular example, currently up for sale on eBay, is a little more special than usual. Listed with a classified price of $79,950, this Arnage is unique as it has been converted into a limousine. While the thought of transforming a pricey luxury sedan into a extended limo may rub some people the wrong way, it results in a very distinctive mode of transportation that’s bound to turn heads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Aime Leon Dore and New Balance Are About to Drop a Stylish Pair of Winter Boots

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s ongoing partnership continues this month with a new footwear release that’s geared towards the colder seasons. The New York City-based fashion label has announced on its release calendar that three collaborative New Balance Rainer boots will hit retail in mid-December. The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainer boots will come in three colorways including in brown, charcoal, and tan makeups. The silhouette features a mid-cut construction on the upper and is equipped with premium nubuck overlays and weather-resistant Gore-Tex underlay panels. Co-branded details appear on the leather tongue tag and New Balance branding is stamped at the...
Robb Report

Jacob & Co. Teams With Cristiano Ronaldo for an Epic X Horological Tribute to the Soccer Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been benched for the Portugal vs. Switzerland game during the World Cup games in Qatar, but off the field he’s not sitting on the sidelines. In fact, he’s putting the Swiss to work for him. The soccer legend has teamed up with Jacob & Co., an American watch company that produces its watches in Switzerland, to create two timepieces—the CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 ($56,000 in 18-karat rose gold and $145,000 in 18-karat rose gold with baguette diamonds, limited to 99 pieces) and the Heart of CR7 ($28,000 in stainless steel and $117,000 in stainless...
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy