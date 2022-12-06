Breitling’s Sold-Out Top Time Deus Chronograph Is Back in a Limited-Edition Sky-Blue Hue

Breitling is back at it again with another iteration of a popular timepiece collab.

For the second time, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina to create a new twist on the iconic Top Time Chronograph. The duo first teamed up in March 2021 for a limited-edition iternation of the same timepiece. The model was produced in a run of just 1,500 pieces and was an instant sellout.

The initial Top Time Deus Chronograph collaboration drew inspiration from Breitling’s original 1960s edition, with a silver dial, yellow and orange accents and black tachymeter scale, complete with a racing themed calfskin leather strap. In addition, the caseback showcased a unique engraving designed by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell, featuring a retro-looking motorcyclist in full flight.

Breitling x Deus Ex Machina Limited Edition Top Time Deus Chronograph and Lifestyle Collection

For the 2022 edition, the pair has chosen a completely new color scheme, featuring a white lacquered dial contrasted by sky-blue subdials and tachymeter scale. While the color palette is all-new, the details that made the first collaboration so successful are back, including the lightning-bolt-shaped chronograph hand, mushroom pushers, racing-themed calfskin leather strap and the signature caseback engraving.

“Top Time Deus is a watch that’s easygoing, rugged and stylish at the same time, just like the person it’s made for,” says Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “The modern-retro look beautifully complements the way Deus styles its boards and bikes.”

This year, in addition to the limited-edition timepiece, Breitling and Deus have taken the collaboration a step further with a full line of clothing and accessories to complete the look. While the lifestyle collection is only available at six Breitling flagship stores worldwide (Seoul Hannam, New York Madison Avenue, Milan, London New Bond Street, London Regent Street and Sydney), the Top Time Deus Chronograph is available for pre-order right on Breitling’s website . And this time around, you may have a better chance of snagging the watch, priced at $5,500, as this second collab is limited to 2,000 pieces.