THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has announced a collaboration with sustainability partner, ElephantSkin, to onboard a new recyclable glove into its service areas. Not to be confused with actual elephant skin, The ElephantSkin glove is. a triple-layered, cotton glove which is treated with antiviral and antibacterial technology and is...
EMIRATI ENTREPRENEUR ASSOCIATION AND TALABAT UAE SIGN MoU AIMED AT EMPOWERING EMIRATI ENTREPRENEURS IN THE UAE
Emirati Entrepreneur Association (EEA) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with talabat UAE in a ceremony that took place during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This MoU is part of EEA’s continuous efforts to promote entrepreneurship in the UAE.
REJUVENATING SPA PACKAGES AT LE MERIDIEN MALDIVES RESORT & SPA
‘Bid 2022 adieu with a brand new you in paradise as Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa brings two magnificent spa packages at the haven of natural beauty, Explore Spa, to make the holidays even more magical. Whether it is a solo session or a family spa day that includes...
AURA SKYPOOL OFFERS A RANGE OF DISTINCTIVE EXPERIENCES THIS DECEMBER
AURA Skypool Lounge is inviting guests to enjoy a plethora of unique experiences this December to kick off the festive season at Dubai’s famed island in the sky. AURA will be hosting yoga classes between 8am – 9am every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, led by AURA’s Resident Wellness Coach (who is an experienced yogi, teacher, and performer).
BLACK SHEEP FOODS ANNOUNCES SERIES A ROUND DRIVEN BY LEADING VENTURE CAPITALISTS
Black Sheep Foods, a San Francisco based foodtech start-up, is redefining the term ‘alt-meat’, by crafting delicious meat flavours beyond the usual suspects, and doing it using plants. First up is lamb made from plants. The company has raised $12.3MM in Series A funding led by plant-based venture veterans Unovis – early investor in Oatly and Beyond Meat – alongside Bessemer Ventures Partners, AgFunder, and KBW Ventures, bringing total investment to $18.05MM since the company’s founding in 2019.
PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI TO HOST OPULENT ‘BAROQUE EPOQUE’ NEW YEAR’S EVE
Palazzo Versace Dubai, the curator of the most extravagant and opulent New Year’s Eve experiences that are guaranteed to transport guests to another dimension of unadulterated fun for the last night of the year, bids farewell to 2022 and welcomes the New Year with a glamorous nod to Europe’s Baroque period. With its pomp and splendour, gold and glitter, ‘Baroque Epoque’ will transport guests into an exuberant celebration representing an era that was classic and iconic in many ways. This year’s theme of ‘Baroque Epoque’ will make you experience a sense of awe and delight, featuring entertainment that includes incredible show from superstar Cyrine Abdelnour, as well as glittering dance shows and the best fireworks in Dubai.
SALAM DAKKAK – WINNER OF MENA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2023
Salam Dakkak, chef-owner of Bait Maryam restaurant in Dubai, has been named the Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef 2023. Chef Dakkak will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. The esteemed award forms part of the 50 Best organisation’s mission to honour female role models within the culinary industry and represents the first of three special award announcements that will precede the live event programme.
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
FIND INSPIRATION AT SPĀCES BY CATALYST, DUBAI’S NEWEST HYBRID COMMUNITY SPĀCE IN PALM JUMEIRAH
A brand new distinctive, industrial-style community space which has been designed to inspire and stimulate, is now open in Palm Jumeirah. SPĀCES created by Catalyst Concepts, brings a completely new concept offering curated spaces where people can enjoy a cultural program and settle into great conversations in the midst of Art, Music & Thought-Provoking Ideas. In the past few years, there has been a major global shift in what businesses need from their offices. From having a fixed 9-6 working hours from the office, employees are now encouraged to find comfort in different setting outside the normal four office walls and SPĀCES is here to disrupt even further the new working model in Dubai!
