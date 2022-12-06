Palazzo Versace Dubai, the curator of the most extravagant and opulent New Year’s Eve experiences that are guaranteed to transport guests to another dimension of unadulterated fun for the last night of the year, bids farewell to 2022 and welcomes the New Year with a glamorous nod to Europe’s Baroque period. With its pomp and splendour, gold and glitter, ‘Baroque Epoque’ will transport guests into an exuberant celebration representing an era that was classic and iconic in many ways. This year’s theme of ‘Baroque Epoque’ will make you experience a sense of awe and delight, featuring entertainment that includes incredible show from superstar Cyrine Abdelnour, as well as glittering dance shows and the best fireworks in Dubai.

