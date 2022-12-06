ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tyler Shatley nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars veteran offensive lineman Tyler Shatley was named a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Tuesday morning.

“Without exception, everyone welcomed the news and was thrilled for Tyler and his family,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. “Tyler is a terrific teammate and a man of high character and integrity, who long ago established himself as a leader in our building and in the Jacksonville community, so it is fitting that he be recognized for such a prestigious league honor.”

Shatley, 31, is in his ninth season with the Jaguars, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. While he began the year in a reserve role, Shatley has stepped up as the team’s starting left guard after Ben Bartch suffered a season-ending injury in October.

Other players around the NFL who were nominated for the award Tuesday include stars like Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Saquon Barkley.

Shatley is involved in numerous charitable causes, including Wolfson Warriors, Feeding Northeast Florida, Ronald McDonald House, Sponsored By GRACE, and SeaMark Ranch.

All 32 nominees for the award will be recognized for their community work during Super Bowl weekend and the winner — who receives a $250,000 donation to their charity of choice — will be announced during the NFL Honors show. The 31 nominees who don’t receive the award will get a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice.

