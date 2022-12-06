Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
New Talkdesk Research Reveals the Trends to Watch in Retail CX
Over the next two years, brands aim to move beyond the transactional to more interactive, unified experiences, yet barriers to staffing and IT integration remain. Against the backdrop of growing market uncertainty, retail CX professionals (58%) say boosting revenue is the top driver of their customer service investments. Forward-thinking brands...
salestechstar.com
CallMiner Selects DecisionLink to Scale Conversations Around Business Outcomes Pre- and Post-Sale
DecisionLink, the leading provider of Customer Value Management (CVM) solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, announced today that CallMiner has selected DecisionLink to scale conversations around business outcomes across its organization. DecisionLink will help CallMiner scale the delivery of business cases pre-sale and track value achievement post-sale to delight and establish customers for life.
salestechstar.com
Sean Evers, VP of Sales at Pipedrive: 5 Best Practices to Master the Art of Selling in 2023
Tomorrow, the second Friday in December marks National Salesperson Day, a day dedicated to honoring the hard work of sales professionals, as well as the natural evolution of the salesperson job itself, which in large part has changed along with our digitally-driven culture. The terms “cold calling” and “male-dominated” were used to describe the sales job – but not today where new demands and customer expectations have carved out a new role.
Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End
A round-up of home-brightening gifts from Amazon with a luxe look.
salestechstar.com
Collections Industry Sees Significant Split Between Large and Small Firms’ Investments in Customer Contact Channels
New report from TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group finds overall collections industry slow to adopt new communications and other solutions. More than one in three (37%) collections firms are now using text/SMS messaging — a modest increase from last year when 31% were utilizing this communications channel with consumers. A different story emerges when broken out by large firms (100k or more accounts) and small firms (fewer than 100k accounts). While more than half (56%) of large firms now utilize text/SMS messaging, only 17% of small firms have adopted the channel.
salestechstar.com
Really Simple Systems Launches New Workflow Automation Feature
Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the launch of their new workflow automation feature. This new automations feature will allow users to create workflows in the CRM, removing the need for data input and repetitive tasks, allowing businesses to streamline their processes and improve productivity. The...
salestechstar.com
Enterprise Connect 2023 Adds Keynotes by Google Conversational AI and Zoom Platform Leaders
Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Takes Place in March; Women in Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards Submission Deadlines Extended. Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, announces executives from Google and Zoom will deliver keynote presentations. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. Register to attend here.
salestechstar.com
Click, Click, Customized… Impartner’s New Custom Objects Functionality Eliminates Reliance on CRM for Partner Management
Impartner Custom Objects positions the company’s PRM as the must-have partnership management platform, enabling all the functionality needed for the PRM system to control and be the system of record for all indirect revenue activities and programs. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management...
salestechstar.com
Subscription Management Platforms and How they Can Drive eCommerce
The Subscription industry is booming day by day. The industry offers predictable recurring revenue along with consistent cash flow. The health of a subscription business depends on the ability to retain more customers and acquire new ones. Not to mention the increasing competition and amidst such break-neck competition, it becomes hard for businesses to strike a balance between business development and customer satisfaction. A fool-proof subscription management platform can help you.
salestechstar.com
Spiff Commission Estimator Empowers Salespeople to Have Real-Time Visibility Into the Impact of Quote and Opportunity Modifications on Commission
Updated tool provides immediate insight into the deals that will have the biggest revenue impact on the business – and on their checkbook. Sales managers and salespeople lack real-time visibility into the impact changes to an opportunity or quote have on their commission, which can lead to them focusing on the wrong deals. To address that challenge, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced a major enhancement to Spiff Commission Estimator which provides immediate visibility for Salesforce users into potential commission, commission earned, and attainment in Salesforce as they are developing quotes and opportunities, enabling managers and salespeople to have a laser-like focus on the deals that will have the most significant impact on the business – and deliver higher commission payouts to salespeople.
salestechstar.com
Doing More With Less: Organic Ways to Grow Your B2B Sales Funnel
Between 2018 and 2020, the average marketing budget hovered around 10.9% of a company’s revenue. In 2021, this almost halved to 6.4%. At the beginning of 2022, levels were around 9.5%—but this still lags behind pre-pandemic spend, and the economic headwinds we’re seeing now are putting downward pressure on budgets once again.
salestechstar.com
Cloud Storage Service TeraBox Surpasses 100M registered users
TeraBox, a cloud storage service, today announced that its global registered users exceeded 100 million. Flextech Inc., the parent company of TeraBox, also received International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27018:2019 and 27701:2019 certifications. Earlier this year, Flextech Inc. achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, which is a more comprehensive...
salestechstar.com
U.K. Economic Crunch Drives Interest in Modern Automation
Many enterprises in Britain are investing in intelligent automation platforms to contain costs and remain competitive, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise adoption of intelligent automation in the U.K. has been on the rise and is expected to keep growing in the coming year, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
salestechstar.com
IrisAgent AI-powered Support Operations Automation now available on Atlassian Marketplace
IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on Atlassian AppExchange powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and Confluence. IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on the Atlassian Marketplace, powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and...
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
salestechstar.com
Amazon Fee Hike Fallout: Small Businesses Flock To Walmart, Other Platforms in 2023
According to Capterra research, nearly half (48%) of third-party Amazon sellers say new holiday fulfillment fees will impact profitability—and they’re overwhelmingly looking to competitors for lower costs. Amazon’s continued fee hikes are alienating sellers and opening the door for competition from other eCommerce platforms. In Capterra’s Amazon Seller...
salestechstar.com
Jesta I.S.’s Omni + Solution Transforms Omnichannel Order Fulfillment and Customer Service with Real-Time Unified Commerce
Each year, Jesta I.S. works closely with apparel, footwear, accessories and hardlines clients to understand their critical priorities and challenges. Unified Commerce was a recurring theme that emerged throughout 2022. Global brands are facing an urgent need to integrate all their enterprise data about products, customers and orders into a single platform, and upgrade their Omnichannel technology to keep pace with the popularity of e-commerce.
salestechstar.com
67% of Companies Admit They Have Lost Deals Because of Low Confidence in Their Security Strategy, According to Research from LogRhythm
Global Research Finds External Stakeholders are Increasingly Expecting Vendors to Meet Specific Security Requirements to Win and Retain Business. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against the ever-evolving threat landscape, announced the release of its report, “The State of the Security Team 2022: Can Security Teams Meet Internal and External Stakeholders’ Requirements?” based on research conducted by Dimensional Research. One of the most compelling findings was security’s impact on a company’s bottom-line revenue as the majority of respondents (67%) indicated their company had lost a business deal due to the customer’s lack of confidence in their security strategy.
Comments / 0