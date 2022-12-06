ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Columbus111—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 7 (Chinakhov, Roslovic), 1:02. Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Slashing), 3:09; Laine, CBJ (Hooking), 11:49.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said. “He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.” Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.
Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028, the team announced Friday at a news conference.
Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take...
Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas

Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. None are playing in Russia, for obvious reasons — Griner's ordeal and the country's ongoing war with Ukraine...
Brooklyn 120, Atlanta 116

ATLANTA (116) Griffin 4-11 1-2 10, Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Capela 6-11 3-4 15, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 4, Young 12-25 7-7 33, Okongwu 3-4 0-0 6, Culver 1-2 2-2 4, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 12-18 0-0 31, Forrest 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 46-93 14-16 116.
Minnesota 118, Utah 108

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 4-5 7-9 15, McDaniels 5-7 0-0 11, Gobert 8-11 6-10 22, Edwards 3-14 6-6 14, Russell 12-16 0-0 30, Reid 4-10 1-1 12, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-8 0-0 9, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-79 20-26 118.
New Orleans 128, Phoenix 117

PHOENIX (117) Bridges 4-12 0-0 11, Craig 5-9 0-0 14, Ayton 11-15 3-5 25, Booker 5-17 2-4 14, Paul 7-14 4-4 24, Saric 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 12, Landale 4-5 0-0 9, Okogie 1-2 0-0 3, Payne 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-86 9-13 117.
Utah Tech 99, Chapman 58

CHAPMAN (0-2) Foldes 3-4 0-0 6, Billings 3-8 0-0 7, Heberle 5-10 3-4 15, Roggin 3-9 3-3 10, Stoughton 4-11 3-4 12, Ingalls 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Bray 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Saccacio 1-1 0-0 3, Kiener 1-3 0-0 2, Eldridge 1-1 0-0 3, Owens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 9-11 58.
