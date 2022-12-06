Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
babelforce Closes €4 Million Funding Round to Make Customer Service Fast, Affordable, and Flexible
Babelforce raises Series A round with Hannover Digital Investments, EnBW New Ventures, and IBB Ventures. Contact center software company babelforce has closed its Series A round with lead investors EnBW New Ventures (ENV) and IBB Ventures. New investor, Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, brings valuable expertise in the insurance market.
salestechstar.com
Subscription Management Platforms and How they Can Drive eCommerce
The Subscription industry is booming day by day. The industry offers predictable recurring revenue along with consistent cash flow. The health of a subscription business depends on the ability to retain more customers and acquire new ones. Not to mention the increasing competition and amidst such break-neck competition, it becomes hard for businesses to strike a balance between business development and customer satisfaction. A fool-proof subscription management platform can help you.
salestechstar.com
Informatica Receives “Strong” Vendor Rating by Gartner in Product/Services and Support/Account Management in 2022 Vendor Rating Report
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that it has received a Strong rating in two categories in the 2022 Gartner Vendor Rating report. Informatica received a Strong rating for the product/service category and improved their rating in the support/account management category from Positive to Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for Pricing Structure, Strategy, Technology/Methodology, and Corporate Viability.
salestechstar.com
Cloud Storage Service TeraBox Surpasses 100M registered users
TeraBox, a cloud storage service, today announced that its global registered users exceeded 100 million. Flextech Inc., the parent company of TeraBox, also received International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27018:2019 and 27701:2019 certifications. Earlier this year, Flextech Inc. achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, which is a more comprehensive...
aiexpress.io
New Kubernetes 1.26 release boosts security, storage, teases dynamic resource allocation
Within the cloud-native house, the place purposes are goal constructed and delivered to run within the cloud, one expertise specifically rises above all others — Kubernetes. Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system, initially developed by Google in 2014. Since 2015, Kubernetes has been developed underneath the governance of the Cloud Native Computing Basis (CNCF), which is a part of the Linux Basis and advantages from the help of 1000’s of builders and lots of supporting organizations.
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
salestechstar.com
Nordic Companies Warm to Automation as Platforms Evolve
Labor costs, digital transformations spark enterprises’ interest in increasingly intelligent, AI-powered tools, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise use of AI-powered automation platforms has soared over the past year in the Nordics, although challenges to enterprise and public sector adoption remain, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra Launches Cloud BlazeTech to Maximize Business Value for Cloud-Powered Enterprises Globally
Integrated cloud platform to propel enterprises to be cloud-ready and drive business outcomes by integrating cloud migration, operation, governance, and industry cloud solutions. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced the launch of Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated, sector-agnostic platform, to maximize...
salestechstar.com
Fast Slow Motion Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Provide Consulting Services
Fast Slow Motion helps companies easily and quickly connect their apps and data to create seamless digital experiences, faster. Fast Slow Motion announced it has joined the MuleSoft Partner Program to provide consulting services for MuleSoft, the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and end-to-end automation. Using MuleSoft, companies can unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences.
salestechstar.com
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
salestechstar.com
ProMax Announces the Release of Their New Stack Platform
ProMax, an award-winning front-end automotive dealer software company, is releasing its all-new Stack powered by ProMax platform in advance of the annual NADA Convention & Expo. ProMax, a leading automotive technology company, today launched Stack, a cloud-based software solution for auto dealers. Stack combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Internet Lead...
salestechstar.com
Kintent Launches World’s First Free, Self-Service SOC 2 and NIST-CSF Readiness for Startups
Company is the only platform to offer a free, self-service product for startups, democratizing access to risk & compliance solutions required for enterprise sales. Kintent, the only unified compliance, risk, and security questionnaire automation solution to accelerate sales, announced the launch of a free, self-service version of its Trust Cloud platform. The first of its kind offering empowers startups to achieve enterprise-grade SOC 2 and NIST-CSF readiness in record time, without having to buy expensive compliance automation products or deploy an ad-hoc, DIY solution. SOC 2 and NIST-CSF are widely requested standards to demonstrate that startups can securely safeguard enterprise data, and are often a requirement to win new business.
salestechstar.com
Yellowfin Launches Certified CData Connectors
Yellowfin customers can quickly and easily add real-time SaaS, NoSQL, & Big Data connectivity. Yellowfin, Inc. (“Yellowfin”), a leading global provider of BI and data analytics software, announces a global partnership with CData Software, a premier provider of real-time data connectivity solutions, to extend the capabilities of Yellowfin with 250+ high-performance CData connectors.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow Named a Value Stream Solutions Leader Again
ServiceNow is among top providers in the VSM Solutions market, “aligns its strategy to meet enterprise needs”. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. ServiceNow was evaluated based on the value stream management (VSM) capabilities embedded throughout its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions. According to the report, “ServiceNow is well-known for its IT Service Management (ITSM) offering that powers many teams’ change management processes and is one of the largest players in the VSM market.”
salestechstar.com
Onit Bolsters CLM Solution With AI-Enabled Risk Analysis Dashboard and Key CRM, ERP Integration to Drive Efficiency Across Enterprise Business Operations
New integration with Salesforce and SAP Ariba increase productivity and connect legal workflows more closely to key business departments. Onit, the leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced a set of feature upgrades to its CLM solution that enrich data analytics and more closely tie contract processes with key stakeholders across the enterprise — from procurement to sales.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
salestechstar.com
Enterprise Connect 2023 Adds Keynotes by Google Conversational AI and Zoom Platform Leaders
Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Takes Place in March; Women in Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards Submission Deadlines Extended. Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, announces executives from Google and Zoom will deliver keynote presentations. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. Register to attend here.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
salestechstar.com
Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century
Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI. This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and...
salestechstar.com
Pactum Raises $20M to Strengthen How Enterprises Negotiate Deals and Counter Recession Impacts
3VC leads investment in digital negotiation pioneer; Maersk Growth joins round after its procurement team successfully deployed Pactum’s technology to negotiate spot trucking rates. Pactum, the business negotiation technology pioneer that enables enterprises to unlock value in deals they typically can’t negotiate on their own, has raised $20 million...
Comments / 0