CNET

9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon

Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now

We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

