Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Players Will Soon Enjoy A 50% XP Boost
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will soon benefit from a 50% XP boost starting on December 13. The event, called Joyous Journeys, increases all XP gains, whether it's from killing monsters or turning in quests, up to the expansion's max level of 80. A similar event ran prior to Wrath of the Lich King Classic's September 26 release, allowing players to speed-level new characters or level-up the expansion's new Death Knight class prior to the expansion's launch.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles
Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Introducing Crime Boss: Rockay City, an organised crime game combining FPS action and turf wars from INGAME STUDIOS. Take on the role of Travis Baker – a man with his sights set on becoming the new King of Rockay City, one crime at a time.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Your Moment. Your Fight. Street Fighter 6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer featuring more glimpses of World Tour like minigames and Master Assists. Get your first look at gameplay for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Glen Schofield Breaks Down The Callisto Protocol's Horror | MindGames
Ahead of the release of The Callisto Protocol, the first game from his new studio Striking Distance, we sat down with the game's director Glen Schofield to talk about his horror influences, competing with Dead Space, and how he hopes his new game will get inside the head of even the most seasoned horror fan. #thecallistoprotocol #gaming #horrorgaming #mindgames.
Gamespot
Save Big On 7 Awesome PC Games With Fanatical's Ripper Bundle
Fanatical recently launched its Ripper Bundle, which includes up to seven Steam games for up to 96% off. The bundle comes in two tiers, starting at $4 for six games (normally $112.94) or $7 for seven games (down from $142.93). Among the games included are Ghost 1.0, a sci-fi-themed Metroidvania...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Start Time
It's been several months since a dungeon was added to Destiny 2, but with Season of the Seraph now active, you can get your gear ready for a new descent into high-level PvP content. In case you've missed the previous ones, Dungeons are an endgame activity for three-person fireteams--or solo if you're feeling brave--and contain a number of challenging enemy encounters, boss fights, and puzzles to overcome.
Gamespot
Crash Team Rumble Announced, Features Eight-Player Competitive Online Matches
Crash Bandicoot is coming back in 2023, but unlike his last time-traveling outing, he's taking things online. Crash Team Rumble was announced during The Game Awards and features four-on-four arena action for players of varying skill levels. In development at Toys for Bob--which also created Crash Bandicoot 4--Crash Team Rumble...
Gamespot
New Nightingale Trailer Shows Off The Game's Victorian-Themed Multiverse Travel
A new trailer for Nightingale, a survival-crafting game being developed by ex-BioWare devs at Inflexion, was shown during The Game Awards, giving players a new look into the game's unique realm-traveling gameplay. The game centers around the relationship between humans and Fae, a race of magical beings that guided the...
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Tekken is back in all its over-the-top martial arts and dysfunctional demon family drama glory. The all new trailer for Tekken 8 revealed during the 2022 Game Awards gave a glimpse of gameplay, as well as a look into its melodramatic story.
Gamespot
Dune: Awakening Teaser Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Dune: Awakening, the open world survival MMO based on Frank Herbert's epic. Dune: Awakening is coming from the developers of Age of Conan.
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
Gamespot
Get Up To 90% Off This Boss Fight Books Bundle At Fanatical
The long winter nights are a great time to unplug and unwind with a good book, and if you’re looking for something to read, Fanatical’s The Gamer Chronicle Bundle includes up to 15 video game-themed eBooks published by Boss Fight Books for 90% off. The bundle is available...
Comments / 0