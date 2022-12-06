Read full article on original website
Wing It On! to Open Second New Jersey Location in December
Wing It On! has announced the opening of its second New Jersey location in early-to-mid December. Situated at 161 Main St Suite 140 in West Orange, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Monday – Sunday 11am – 11pm. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Local entrepreneur Jeff Cooper is the franchisee expanding the fan-favorite wing brand’s presence in the Garden State.
Clean Juice Franchisees Add Locations in Nebraska and Kansas
Clean Juice Franchise Partners Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter announced today the expansion of their Nebraska-based Clean Juice franchise operations, adding two new store openings in Lakeside, NE and Overland Park, KS, and the relocation of its Old Market location to One Pacific, an open-air shopping and lifestyle center in Omaha. The locally owned USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise was met with open arms during its Lincoln and Omaha openings. The popular, fast-growing brand has created a following of loyal guests who seek healthy and organic fast casual, on-the-go food options.
Fazoli's Signs Deals in Texas and Louisiana
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
Better-For-You Concept Alfalfa Raises $2 Million
Alfalfa, the fast-casual balanced food joint known for its unique pairing of locally-sourced salads and gluten-free doughnuts, announced today the closing of a $2 million seed funding round. This financing will support Alfalfa's mission to expand its brick-mortar footprint across both the Southern California and the NY Tri-State area, with new locations set to break ground in Jersey City and Los Angeles' iconic Larchmont area come 2023. It will also aid in enhancing Alfalfa's in-house, AI-enabled food preparation tools to improve kitchen efficiency, allowing team members to prioritize delighting customers at scale.
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Opening New Locations in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced the grand opening celebrations of three new locations coming to Utah this fall: Salt Lake City on State Street on September 23, Pleasant Grove on North Country Boulevard on November 4, and Lone Peak on December 16. Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.
