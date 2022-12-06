Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced the grand opening celebrations of three new locations coming to Utah this fall: Salt Lake City on State Street on September 23, Pleasant Grove on North Country Boulevard on November 4, and Lone Peak on December 16. Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO