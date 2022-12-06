Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly dating Pete Davidson. Here are the other men the famous model has been romantically linked to.

Emily Ratajkowski been romantically linked to numerous famous men. Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Model Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly dating Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.

She was previously married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son.

Here is Ratajkowski's complete relationship history.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attend a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on November 27, 2022. Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

November 2022: Pete Davidson

According to a source quoted in People , Ratajkowski and Davidson began "seeing each other" in November 2022 after being spotted together on the night of Davidson's birthday on November 16. Representatives for Davidson and Ratajkowski didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

On November 27, 2022, the two were photographed at a New York Knicks game together. The basketball game was the first public outing for the rumored couple , who sat in the front row to watch the Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davidson — who has been romantically linked to numerous famous women — and Ratajkowski were photographed smiling and drinking beer while at the sporting event.

The model previously spoke about the "Saturday Night Live" star during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in November 2021, calling Davidson "super charming."

The comedian's most recent ex is Kim Kardashian , whom he dated for nine months . The couple split in August 2022 , and Insider verified that Kardashian and Davidson's split was amicable.

Orazio Rispo photographed in 2014. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

October 2022: Orazio Rispo

One month after her divorce was made public, the model was romantically linked to New York-based DJ, Orazio Rispo, who is the son of a luxury New York property baron. The two were spotted kissing on the streets of New York after a romantic dinner date on October 14, 2022.

As recently as November 22, the two were still reportedly seeing each other, with the DJ photographed outside of her New York apartment.

Sebastian Bear-McClard Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

February 2018 to September 2022: Sebastian Bear-McClard

The "Gone Girl" actor was spotted kissing movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Valentine's Day 2018. From there, their relationship moved quickly and just two weeks later they said, "I do," in a New York City courthouse.

Ratajkowski announced the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Sooo, I have a surprise. I got married today," alongside a few shots from the impromptu ceremony.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show," in April of that year, Ratajkowski told Jimmy Fallon that Bear-McClard had initially proposed over dinner without a ring before fashioning a temporary one out of the paper clip that had been attached to their bill.

They later replaced the engagement ring with one that the producer — whose credits include the Pete Davidson movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies" — smelted himself from an ounce of gold.

While the couple kept their relationship relatively private over the next two years, in October 2020, Ratajkowski shared in a Vogue essay that they were expecting their first child together.

In March 2021, Ratajkowski shared on Instagram that they had welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

However, just over a year later in July 2022, Page Six reported that the 31-year-old model and the producer had separated. Two months later, in September 2022, the"My Body" author filed for divorce.

In a November 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar , Ratajkowski addressed her high-profile breakup, saying: "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid dated between 2014 and 2018. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Late 2014 to January 2018: Jeff Magid

In December 2014, it was reported that Ratajkowski had begun dating Jeff Magid, a musician and music producer. According to The Scottish Sun, the couple continued dating until January 2018, when their busy work schedules became too much and they decided to call it a day.

At the time, the New York Daily News reported that Ratajkowski and Magid had not been living in the same apartment for several weeks before their split, but said the former couple "used to be inseparable although she tried to play things down in public."

Ratajkowski dated Andrew Dryden from 2013 to 2014. Noam Galai/Getty Images

2013 to February 2014: Andrew Dryden

Ratajkowski rose to fame in 2013 when she appeared in the music video for Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams' song "Blurred Lines." The same year, she began dating Los Angeles-based art director and menswear buyer, Andrew Dryden.

However, by February 2014, the couple had gone their separate ways.

Page Six reached out for comment from Dryden at the time, to which he responded: "Sorry, I don't want to talk about it."