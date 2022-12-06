Meryl Streep kissed Selena Gomez's hand when they met for the first time: 'It was such a surreal moment'

Selena Gomez / Meryl Streep Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images / Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Meryl Streep kissed Selena Gomez's hand the first time they met.

"I was so happy!" Gomez told Jimmy Fallon. "It was such a surreal moment, honestly."

Streep apparently told Gomez she is a fan of "Only Murders in the Building."

Selena Gomez says Meryl Streep "grabbed my hand and she kissed my hand" when they first met.

Thanks to her "Only Murders in the Building" costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez told Jimmy Fallon on a Monday appearance of "The Tonight Show" that she recently got to meet Streep for the first time at an event.

Gomez told Fallon that Streep came over to their table, and she "freaked out."

"I looked like I was going to cry!" Gomez said.

"She has that effect on people," Fallon confirmed.

Fallon then showed photos of the encounter, which feature Streep kissing Gomez's hands as Gomez has a huge smile on her face.

She continued: "You can only dream of meeting her or working with her."

Gomez previously spoke to Extra TV about this "crazy moment" and Streep being a fan of "Only Murders."

"She just said that she thought I was lovely," Gomez said. "I don't know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started speaking, so she might have said she's never even seen the show, but I don't care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I am such a fan."