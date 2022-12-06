ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kuathletics.com

⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation

"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays

KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat

Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

NKC Dental opening new location

KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

Brian Platt must go. Now.

I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Unfounded social media threat leads to increased police presence at Liberty High School

LIBERTY, Mo. — There's an increased police presence at Liberty High School on Thursday after rumors of threats on social media. The threats appear to be unfounded. Liberty police say investigators did not find the threats credible after an initial investigation. Additional security will remain at the school for...

