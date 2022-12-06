Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Comets owner buys youth soccer complex in Northland
Brian Budzinski, co-owner of the Kansas City Comets, has acquired the management company for the Western Missouri Soccer League.
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence
Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
New Whataburger location in Raymore opening Monday
The Whataburger location in Raymore, located on Foxwood Drive, will finally open its doors Monday.
Power outage cancels school for West Platte students
Students in the West Platte R-2 School District got to stay home Friday, Dec. 9, thanks to a power outage.
Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays
"Red Door Grill is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Red Door Grill is all decked out for the holidays! Stop in today to check out their holiday menu.
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Royals To Hold Community Meeting for Proposed New Stadium and Adjacent Ballpark District
(MISSOURINET) – A community meeting is scheduled next week to discuss the Kansas City Royals’ plans to build a new ballpark. Marshall Griffin has details:
Who would benefit or struggle under a four-day school week in Independence?
The board has received advice that families of children with disabilities or those who have only elementary-age students might struggle the most with a four-day week. The post Who would benefit or struggle under a four-day school week in Independence? appeared first on The Beacon.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
US sports journalist, KC-area native Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the world's leading sports journalist and a Kansas City area native died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
NKC Dental opening new location
"NKC Dental is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." North Kansas City Dental is opening a second location and they are now taking patients. Book your appointment today!
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Unfounded social media threat leads to increased police presence at Liberty High School
LIBERTY, Mo. — There's an increased police presence at Liberty High School on Thursday after rumors of threats on social media. The threats appear to be unfounded. Liberty police say investigators did not find the threats credible after an initial investigation. Additional security will remain at the school for...
