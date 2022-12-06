ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak returning with snow slide, free skating and more

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyQ7J_0jZDWwqo00

Grab your mittens and get ready for some outdoor fun this winter as the 2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is set to return in February.

Organizers announced that the free festival will run Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. According to a release, the 2022 Winter Blast in Royal Oak welcomed nearly 80,000 people.

Organizers say festivities during the event will surround The Rink at Royal Oak near Main and Troy. There will be free skating during the event. Visitors are welcome to bring skates or rent a pair for $5. Visitors can also expect a snow slide, zip line, ice garden, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, music, a family fun zone and more.

Winter Blast Royal Oak

In addition to all of those activities, organizers say there will also be a beginner snow hill, where attendees can get fitted in gear for a ski and snowboard experience thanks to Mt. Brighton Ski Resort.

“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, in a press release. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”

Admission to the Winter Blast is free. It’s open to the public from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 3; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Click here for more details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wintry mix of snow, rain Friday night in Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - We are kicking off the weekend with a winter weather maker!. It isn't going to be a monster by any means, but it will very likely impact your evening Friday leading into early Saturday morning. Here are the details. We wake up Friday with temperatures hovering right...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy