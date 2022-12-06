ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ramaphosa account of ‘Farmgate’ cash backed up by businessman

By Zeinab Mohammed Salih in Khartoum and Jason Burke in Johannesburg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWWVB_0jZDWsJu00
Cyril Ramaphosa is accused of serious misconduct over a theft from his private game ranch of a sum reported to be between $500,000 and $5m almost three years ago.

A Sudanese businessman has confirmed that he made the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars for cattle at the centre of the scandal threatening to unseat South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The embattled president launched legal action on Monday to challenge a report handed over last week by an independent panel appointed by parliament that accused him of serious misconduct after the theft from his private game ranch of a sum reported to be between $500,000 (£410,000) and $5m in cash almost three years ago.

The funds, which Ramaphosa said were the proceeds from the sale of cattle, were allegedly hidden in a sofa when they were taken. Opposition politicians and enemies within the ruling African National Congress party, which the president leads, have challenged Ramaphosa’s account.

Hazim Mustafa, who is now based in United Arab Emirates, told the Guardian on Tuesday that he had visited Ramaphosa’s game ranch in Phala Phala, Limpopo province, in December 2019 and bought the cattle, paying $580,000 to the staff at the farm in cash.

“All that I can tell you that it’s an absolutely clear business transaction,” the businessman said in a text message.

Mustafa said the cattle were never delivered to Dubai and that he had demanded a refund that was yet to be paid.

“It didn’t ship – as you may know such shipments should [go] through too much process, then that time Covid-19 lockdown happened so everything has been distracted,” he said.

Mustafa said he was in Limpopo, a popular destination for high-end safaris, for his wife’s birthday with her family, and to buy a house. He said he was unaware that the buffalo and the farm belonged to the South African president.

“Actually my wife is [South African], and it was her birthday … I flew while she was there to celebrate the birthday and Christmas with her family. I wanted to buy a house [for] her because her family’s house is small and old, then I found out the time is not reasonable for buying house this time,” Mustafa said.

“Already I had idea to import some exotic animals to Dubai for retrading, so I found out that bidding in cash giving you better prices and confidence of serious buyer.”

The sought-after Ankole cattle raised at Ramaphosa’s ranch would have been complemented by the businessman’s existing extensive collection of animals. “Do you know how many dogs, cats, gazelles and even ferrets we have at our house?” he told the Guardian.

The businessman has told Sky News he brought cash for the payment into South Africa “through the [main international] airport”.

Mustafa’s statements appears to confirm at least some of Ramaphosa’s explanation of the source and amount of the stolen funds.

The president submitted to the parliamentary inquiry a receipt for a payment of $580,000 from “Mr Hazim” apparently written by a staff member at the Phala Phala ranch.

Ramaphosa, 70, has been accused of holding undeclared foreign currency, tax evasion, failing to inform police about the robbery and misusing state resources by ordering a senior presidential bodyguard to track down the thieves, who then appear to have been paid off.

The ruling African National Congress party has said it will block attempts to impeach Ramaphosa at a crucial vote in parliament next week. The party, in power for 28 years, dominates in parliament so it seems unlikely there will be enough votes for impeachment to go ahead.

The ANC’s decision to vote against the motion came after a frantic weekend of meetings of the party’s top decision-making bodies. Analysts now predict weeks of infighting, at least until the ANC holds a conference scheduled for later this month to appoint a leader for another five years.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson has called the report of the parliamentary inquiry “flawed” and said it should be challenged “in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy”.

The president has welcomed a separate police inquiry into the allegations and denies any wrongdoing. He has not been charged with any crimes and will stand for re-election as party leader at the conference in 12 days’ time. General elections are expected in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘He has many enemies’: is time running out for Cyril Ramaphosa?

On Mhlaba Street in Soweto there is some trepidation this particular morning. All week, summer storms have blown down trees and flooded roads around the small cement houses that line the potholed road. More are expected and Magadelene Maranele at No 118 is far from confident her roof will resist another downpour.
The Week

The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president

How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party.  But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Reuters

Congo seals Vodacom offices over tax dispute

KINSHASA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have sealed the offices and seized the accounts of the local branch of South Africa's Vodacom (VODJ.J) over a tax dispute, the company said in a statement.
BBC

Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari

Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
BBC

Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years

The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy