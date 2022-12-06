Ramaphosa account of ‘Farmgate’ cash backed up by businessman

Cyril Ramaphosa is accused of serious misconduct over a theft from his private game ranch of a sum reported to be between $500,000 and $5m almost three years ago.

A Sudanese businessman has confirmed that he made the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars for cattle at the centre of the scandal threatening to unseat South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The embattled president launched legal action on Monday to challenge a report handed over last week by an independent panel appointed by parliament that accused him of serious misconduct after the theft from his private game ranch of a sum reported to be between $500,000 (£410,000) and $5m in cash almost three years ago.

The funds, which Ramaphosa said were the proceeds from the sale of cattle, were allegedly hidden in a sofa when they were taken. Opposition politicians and enemies within the ruling African National Congress party, which the president leads, have challenged Ramaphosa’s account.

Hazim Mustafa, who is now based in United Arab Emirates, told the Guardian on Tuesday that he had visited Ramaphosa’s game ranch in Phala Phala, Limpopo province, in December 2019 and bought the cattle, paying $580,000 to the staff at the farm in cash.

“All that I can tell you that it’s an absolutely clear business transaction,” the businessman said in a text message.

Mustafa said the cattle were never delivered to Dubai and that he had demanded a refund that was yet to be paid.

“It didn’t ship – as you may know such shipments should [go] through too much process, then that time Covid-19 lockdown happened so everything has been distracted,” he said.

Mustafa said he was in Limpopo, a popular destination for high-end safaris, for his wife’s birthday with her family, and to buy a house. He said he was unaware that the buffalo and the farm belonged to the South African president.

“Actually my wife is [South African], and it was her birthday … I flew while she was there to celebrate the birthday and Christmas with her family. I wanted to buy a house [for] her because her family’s house is small and old, then I found out the time is not reasonable for buying house this time,” Mustafa said.

“Already I had idea to import some exotic animals to Dubai for retrading, so I found out that bidding in cash giving you better prices and confidence of serious buyer.”

The sought-after Ankole cattle raised at Ramaphosa’s ranch would have been complemented by the businessman’s existing extensive collection of animals. “Do you know how many dogs, cats, gazelles and even ferrets we have at our house?” he told the Guardian.

The businessman has told Sky News he brought cash for the payment into South Africa “through the [main international] airport”.

Mustafa’s statements appears to confirm at least some of Ramaphosa’s explanation of the source and amount of the stolen funds.

The president submitted to the parliamentary inquiry a receipt for a payment of $580,000 from “Mr Hazim” apparently written by a staff member at the Phala Phala ranch.

Ramaphosa, 70, has been accused of holding undeclared foreign currency, tax evasion, failing to inform police about the robbery and misusing state resources by ordering a senior presidential bodyguard to track down the thieves, who then appear to have been paid off.

The ruling African National Congress party has said it will block attempts to impeach Ramaphosa at a crucial vote in parliament next week. The party, in power for 28 years, dominates in parliament so it seems unlikely there will be enough votes for impeachment to go ahead.

The ANC’s decision to vote against the motion came after a frantic weekend of meetings of the party’s top decision-making bodies. Analysts now predict weeks of infighting, at least until the ANC holds a conference scheduled for later this month to appoint a leader for another five years.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson has called the report of the parliamentary inquiry “flawed” and said it should be challenged “in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy”.

The president has welcomed a separate police inquiry into the allegations and denies any wrongdoing. He has not been charged with any crimes and will stand for re-election as party leader at the conference in 12 days’ time. General elections are expected in 2024.