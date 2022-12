The repaving project at the Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex is set to be completed in mid-December. Milling began about a week and a half ago and paving started last week. “It’s shaping up beautifully,” said Vice President of Operations Justin Jones. “Improvements to Little Rock currently are going as planned as well.” Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Speedway

