Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
[WATCH] Uncle Luke Comments On Fat Joe Claiming He Discovered Pitbull And Trick Daddy
On a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion, Fat Joe claimed that he discovered Slip N’ Slide’s Trick Daddy as well as reggaeton iconoclast Pitbull, both of whom respectively have elevated their careers in their own right. Now, Miami Hip Hop pioneer Uncle Luke has responded to Joey Crack’s claims and says that he doesn’t remeber things going anything like that.
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab
SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
Ye Drops New Track ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ Addressing His Recent Controversy
Ye recently dropped a new track “Someday We’ll All Be Free” on Alex Jones’s far right-wing website Infowars. In the new track, Ye talks about the backlash he has received for his anti-semitic comments over the past month. The track samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday...
