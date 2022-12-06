Read full article on original website
CHS Boys And Girls BBall Grab Wins Over Trenton In Home Opener Double Header
It was the home opener for both the Girls and Boys Basketball teams at Chillicothe on Friday night against Trenton. The Lady Hornets kicked off the night with a dominant 61-20 victory. The Boys squad followed it up with a controlling victory of their own, 53-19. Kayanna Cranmer led the...
7th Grade Lady Hornets Move On To Championship Of Cameron Tourn.
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Cameron 40-10 in the first round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday. Ashlynn Daugherty had several steals and led the way with 21 points. Lexy Smith scored 10 points, Emmy Lent four points, Ali Probasco and Matti Darr each added two points, and Brynley Beemer had one point.
CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Improves To 9-2 With 30-20 Win Over Hamilton
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Girls Basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a nice 30-20 win over Hamilton. Hamilton’s Mady Wilson had 10 first quarter points, but the Lady Hornets made some adjustments and held her scoreless the remainder of the game. Chillicothe was led by Hope...
Wyatt Brandsgaard Named To Academic All-State Team
Chillicothe High School’s Boys Soccer team had a player receive some great recognition today. Senior Midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard was named to the 2022 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Academic All State Team!. Head Coach Tim Cunningham talked about how proud he is of Brandsgaard. “Wyatt is very deserving of this...
Pauline Ruth Woody
Pauline Ruth Woody, age 85, a resident of Sumner, Missouri, passed away on December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born the daughter of Theodore Floyd and Myrtle Bell (Waugh) Batye on November 12, 1937 in Sumner, Missouri. She went to Northwestern of Mendon High School. Pauline married James “Wayne” Woody on November 17, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2001.
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner family
Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Missouri man dies, teen injured after pickups collide
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Semaj M. Moore, 36, 36, Lexington, was northbound on MO 131 just north of Bryant Knob Road. The pickup crossed the center...
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT Roadwork Continuing
Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern...
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Chillicothe Pet License Due
Pet licenses are due for the City of Chillicothe at the end of December. The forms were mailed to Chillicothe residents in their October CMU bill. City officials ask that pet owners fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether their pet is spayed or neutered.
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
