Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO