We were too early buying NevGold Corp. (NAU:TSX.V; NAUFF:OTC; 5E50:FSE) early in August as in the event it wanted to drop even further and then mark out a base pattern yet, even though it did drop to lower levels, its technical condition has continued to improve significantly so that it now looks most attractive after its latest dip, especially as the sector is now taking off higher.

1 DAY AGO