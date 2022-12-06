Read full article on original website
27east.com
Douglas H. King of Las Vegas, and formerly of Hampton Bays, Dies November 9
Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on November 9, with family at his side. He was 68. He was born on March... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company's bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A person who found a credit card in the Bridgehampton King Kullen parking lot turned the card in to Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29. Police said they were able to get the contact number for the owner, who came to headquarters to retrieve the card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Village Police responded to a Main Street boutique on December 1 and spoke to the owner, who said that on October ... 8 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
therealdeal.com
Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach
Westhampton Beach could get 45 new condo units — seven of them affordable — but only if the village board sides with the developer over residents opposing the project. WH Equity Group proposed the homes for eight acres north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road, 27East reported. The local planning board granted preliminary approval, but the village trustees could reduce the number of units or otherwise amend the plan.
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 8
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company's bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A... more.
27east.com
Catherine Roesel Bishop of Southampton Dies November 28
Catherine Roesel Bishop, 98, died on November 28, 2022, surrounded by family, in the Southampton home she moved into 75 years ago. Catherine was born on July 10, 1924 to... more.
27east.com
Richard R. Ferrara of Southampton Dies November 21
Richard Robert Ferrara, known to his family and friends as Dick, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at eighty-one years old. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Ferrara;... more.
27east.com
James Kiernan To Be Appointed Chief of Southampton Town Police Department
Southampton Town Police Captain James Kiernan has been chosen as the next chief of the town's department. He is scheduled to be appointed at a special Town Board meeting on... more.
Movie Producer’s $6M Southampton Mansion Destroyed In Fire, Report Says
A multimillion-dollar New York mansion is a “100 percent loss” following an early-morning fire that drew multiple agencies. Crews were dispatched to the Long Island home, located in Southampton on Edge of Woods Road, at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Southampton Fire spokesperson Chris Brenner.
27east.com
Thiele Calls for PSC To Annul Potter’s Lease for Gas Ball Parking Lot in Sag Harbor
Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. announced this week that he had come down on the side of the Village of Sag Harbor in its effort to wrest control of the... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last week. On December 1, the owner of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler reported to police that her vehicle was hit while parked on Main Street between 6:12 and 6:35 p.m. On December 2, a 2018 Mazda was hit while parked on Church Street between 6 and 11 a.m. SAG HARBOR — A windsurfer in distress off Long Beach on December 3, around 12:30 p.m., prompted a call to Sag Harbor Village Police by East Hampton Village dispatch. Police said when they got ... 8 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
On-Demand Shuttles Will Be Extended to East Hampton as Suffolk County Revamps Bus Service
Suffolk County will move forward with plans to revamp its bus system, first aired in 2020, that will eliminate two little-used lines serving East Hampton but replace them with an... more.
27east.com
New Organic Grass Field Is Complete at Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center
A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural grass playing field at the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center is complete, giving the... more.
NBC New York
Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno
A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more.
QSR Web
Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island
Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
27east.com
East Hampton Village Beach Permits Now $750, With Early Locals Only Discount Available
East Hampton Village will again hike the price of its highly sought after nonresident beach parking permits, in an effort to cool the demand that last year saw the tickets... more.
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Construction on horizon for the South Shore wind farm
Turbines capture the energy from offshore wind to generate electricity. The turbine foundations are secured to the ocean floor, as are cables that transmit the current to an offshore substation. Electricity flows through a buried cable to on onshore substation before it’s transferred to the existing transmission network to be...
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
27east.com
Fire District Commissioners Elections Tuesday, December 13
All of New York State's fire protection districts will hold elections this coming Tuesday, December 13, to elect their respective fire commissioners. In East Hampton Town this year, there is... more.
27east.com
New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center
Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
