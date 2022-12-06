ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tiburon Golf Club to host second of three professional golf events in four-month stretch with 2022 QBE Shootout

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKrju_0jZDTu7Z00
Photo: Tiburon

Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, is in the midst of a busy four-month stretch.

The Greg Norman-designed course hosted the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship last month. This week, it hosts the QBE Shootout, an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament features 12 teams of two golfers playing 54 holes in a scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball format. The CME and the QBE are played on Tiburon’s Golf course.

Come February, Tiburon will host the PGA Tour Champions with the Chubb Classic, which will be on the Black course.

Tiburon is the only golf facility to host LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments.

“Our team is honored to once again have the privilege to host these three professional events in such a short period of time,” Tiburon general manager Kevin DeDonato said in a release. “As our area recovers from the impact of Hurricane Ian, we are very proud to showcase the resiliency this market has in pressing forward. Our entire team at Tiburon is grateful for the support we receive from all of our partners and we look forward for three successful events.”

Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship last month. She also locked up the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average and Rolex Player of the Year.

The QBE Shootout begins Friday with the scramble portion. Saturday is alternate shot, and Sunday is four-ball. Two LPGA stars, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, are in the field, along with 22 men’s professionals.

The Chubb Classic’s 36th anniversary is in 2023, and it will be the third straight year the event is played at Tiburon. Bernhard Langer is expected to return to defend his 2022 title against many of the game’s biggest names, including Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Jerry Kelly and many others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property

Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples 

Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples. A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother...
NAPLES, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Road Loss Provides Lessons for Men’s Basketball

Box Score BOCA RATON, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (7-3) ran into a hot-shooting FAU (8-1) team and a raucous home crowd Wednesday night, falling to the Owls 85-53 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls shot 62.1 percent in the second half and 53.2 for the game, splitting its points almost evenly over the two halves with 41 in the first and 44 in the second.
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS/ ON THE MOVE

Orthopedic Center of Florida announces partnership. Orthopedic Center of Florida in Fort Myers has partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company, the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the country. This partnership will develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with...
FORT MYERS, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

December 9 fishing report from Byron Stout

Patchy red tide continued this week in some potentially fish-killing concentrations, but anglers still are finding plenty of hungry fish in unaffected waters. “The Gulf of Mexico is teeming with life,” according to A&B Charters out of Port O’ Call Marina in Naples. The Fishbuster Charters report out of Bonita Beach noted “some red tide, close in, but none beyond five or six miles.”
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Tree-Lighting Marked The Holiday Season, New Construction at Metropolitan Naples

While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch earlier this year. That new mixed-use community is...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island

Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
SANIBEL, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-based Call It Closed International Realty expands to New York

Naples-based Call It Closed International Realty expanded into New York, the 15th state served by the cloud-based real estate brokerage. The company is actively recruiting real estate agents across all markets, including Yonkers, where the newest office will be located. Founded by Chad and Aprile Osborne, Call It Closed International Realty is the first and only national, cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage with a multi-tiered revenue-sharing platform. The company offers integral real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, investors and developers, as well as other existing brokerages. The Yonkers office is at 73 Market St. on the third floor and will be brokered by Devon Marie Ferdinand.
YONKERS, NY
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix

This week’s dining destination is the new Pours at Publix and the Publix Deli at Southwest Florida’s latest Publix at Naples Towne Centre in East Naples. The store opened Dec. 1. This new store is located at the former Lucky’s Market location and it’s one of only five...
NAPLES, FL
Outlier Brands

Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
CAPTIVA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
FLORIDA STATE
eaglenews.org

Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus

“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
WINKNEWS.com

Prescribed burn off Corkscrew Road in Estero

A prescribed burn will be conducted Wednesday off east Corkscrew Road in Estero, including approximately 22 acres on the north side of Carter Road. Surrounding communities may see heavy smoke at times. Anyone with medical conditions that can be aggravated by the smoke is asked to stay indoors and away from the smoke.
ESTERO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy