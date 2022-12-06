Read full article on original website
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
Indiana ranks 27th in the nation for hospital safety
More than a dozen central Indiana hospitals received low patient safety ratings for 2022, according to a report released from a consumer watchdog.
WTHR
HOWEY: ‘MitchFest’ ends at Purdue, but could spread to Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In mid-May 2003, in what Howey Politics described as “Mitch Mania during Mitch Week,” it was President George W. Bush who coined the political slogan for a Hoosier generation. Mitch Daniels was the man of the hour when President Bush came to the...
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Indiana doctor drops abortion lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, of Indianapolis, voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
More details released about Indiana’s new, soon-to-launch education dashboard
A soon-to-be-released statewide dashboard will make a vast array of data on Indiana schools and education statistics available to all Hoosiers in one comprehensive website. Once complete, the new dashboard is expected to be used by lawmakers and education officials to change the state’s approach to K-12 curriculum and school accountability evaluations. The highly-anticipated Indiana […] The post More details released about Indiana’s new, soon-to-launch education dashboard appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Washington Examiner
Mike Braun holds ‘commanding lead’ for Indiana governor
Mike Braun, who’s planning to give up his Senate seat to run for governor of Indiana, starts with a huge lead over two rivals for the 2024 GOP primary. In new polling shared with Secrets, the Republican holds a “commanding” lead of 37 percentage points over his closest likely challenger, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and a 45-point lead over Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who announced in June.
95.3 MNC
Some Hoosiers say they want Holcomb to run for U.S. Senator in 2024
Indiana will select a U.S. Senator in 2024, and some Hoosiers want Republican Governor Eric Holcomb to run. At least two candidates, Republican Erik Benson and Progressive Party candidate Marshall Travis, have declared plans to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who filed paperwork last week to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
city-countyobserver.com
INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
Wawa announces plans to expand into Indiana
Wawa has announced plans to expand their convenience store chain into the states of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
WTHI
"Let's talk about pregnancy planning" Indiana officials kick off "the year of the mom" at the 2022 Labor of Love Summit
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - After many months of debate on Indiana's abortion access, state officials are taking steps to keep mothers and babies healthy before and after pregnancy. Indiana state health commissioner dr. Kristina box talked to hundreds of Hoosier moms here at the annual Labor of Love Summit. She's calling...
16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
