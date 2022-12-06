For sports bettors looking to take advantage of their fantasy player knowledge, SI Sportsbook added their player prop tool a couple of weeks ago. The goal is to highlight some inefficiencies in their player stat lines with the projections done by our fantasy team. As is the nature of any wager in the NFL, predictions aren’t guaranteed wins. Understanding game flow and matchups will allow multiple betting opportunities each week. At the same time, betters must be in tune with injuries as player prop lines can change, and projection updates will trail the news. Always double-check the health status of players before placing a wager while waiting until game-day before investing to avoid any late-week injuries. The player props for football can be found by following these steps:

19 HOURS AGO