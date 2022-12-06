ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections . Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats , without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Kathleen Hedger of Fairview Heights suggested trying out her recipe for "Holiday Cornflake Cookies." It only takes 15 minutes to make 16 of these bad boys. In addition, the recipe calls for just a handful of ingredients and has a total of two steps to follow in total. What could be easier than that? Here's what she had to say about it:

"I can't seem to make enough of these cornflake wreaths around the holidays. The cookies firm up quickly, so you'll need to place the Red Hots right away."

Check out the full recipe for Hedger's Holiday Cornflake Cookies .

ILLINOIS STATE
