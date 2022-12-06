Read full article on original website
2,000-year-old pre-Roman statues discovered that archaeologists say could "rewrite history"
Italian archaeologists have uncovered several 2,000-year-old bronze statues from pre-Roman times in a Tuscan thermal spring, calling it an "exceptional find," The Italian Culture Ministry announced Tuesday. The discovery was made as experts explored a sacred basin in San Casciano dei Bagni near Siena as part of the campaign to...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Mystery Surrounds Ancient Nile Crocodile That’s Rumored To Have Eaten Over 300 People
A crocodile known as Gustave captured social media’s attention—not for the first time—after rumors reignited that it’s eaten 300+ people. More on the strange mystery below. The Daily Mail reports that the large Nile crocodile measures a massive 20 feet in length. It also, supposedly, weighs...
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
Oldest DNA ever sampled paints a lush portrait of a lost Arctic world
More than 2 million years ago, Greenland was really green. Beth Zaiken/bethzaiken.comA long time ago when it was warmer up north, one corner of Greenland was actually green and teeming with life.
‘New to science’: At least 2 minerals discovered in meteorite that crashed in Somalia
The minerals have never been seen on Earth. The meteorite itself came from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
