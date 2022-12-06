Read full article on original website
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area
The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
Three Rivers Chop Shop Responsible for About $300,000 Worth of Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this week authorities in Southwest Michigan discovered an alleged Chop Shop in St Joseph County. Upon the lawful search of the Chop, Shop police found upwards of $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Three Rivers, Michigan. Although no arrests were made at the scene, Michigan State Police are intending to...
Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction
JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
