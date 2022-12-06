ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area

The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
nowkalamazoo.com

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction

JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
JACKSON, MI
Banana 101.5

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
