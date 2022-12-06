ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
IOWA STATE
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
IOWA STATE
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
IOWA STATE
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
IOWA STATE
Another turkey flock in Sac County affected by bird flu

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Another commercial turkey flock in Siouxland has tested positive for bird flu. This latest case was found in a flock in Sac County the second case in that county this week. Tuesday a flock of 40,000 turkeys in that county had to be put down...
SAC COUNTY, IA
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes

Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
IOWA STATE
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
IOWA STATE
It's sunny today and stormy tomorrow

While we'll be colder this Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s, there will be no shortage of sunshine. This is great timing to get an emergency winter weather kit in the vehicle if you haven't already. A large low-pressure storm system will develop near Siouxland Thursday into Friday morning. This...
IOWA STATE
Freezing fog possible Friday

Late starts for some businesses and schools as hazardous driving conditions continue to affect Siouxland. Freezing fog is possible through 11 am, reducing visibility and increasing slickness on surfaces below freezing. Air temperatures in central Nebraska have remained in the 20s overnights, allowing for increased chances for rural areas to...
NEBRASKA STATE

