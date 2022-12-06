Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Roads in the tri-state receive low marks in latest federal highway safety report
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Recently, the tri-state region scored low in the national highway safety report. The Report says South Dakota and Nebraska need much improvement in adopting more roadway safety laws on distracted driving and child passenger safety. The 2023 Highway Safety Report says South Dakota and Nebraska...
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
siouxlandnews.com
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
siouxlandnews.com
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
siouxlandnews.com
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
siouxlandnews.com
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
siouxlandnews.com
No evidence found at site where woman claimed her dad buried dozens of bodies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa investigators found "no evidence or other items of concern" at a site in southwest Iowa where a woman claimed her dad murdered and buried up to 70 women. Lucy Studey claimed her father Donald, who died nearly a decade ago, was a prolific serial...
siouxlandnews.com
Another turkey flock in Sac County affected by bird flu
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Another commercial turkey flock in Siouxland has tested positive for bird flu. This latest case was found in a flock in Sac County the second case in that county this week. Tuesday a flock of 40,000 turkeys in that county had to be put down...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes
Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
siouxlandnews.com
It's sunny today and stormy tomorrow
While we'll be colder this Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s, there will be no shortage of sunshine. This is great timing to get an emergency winter weather kit in the vehicle if you haven't already. A large low-pressure storm system will develop near Siouxland Thursday into Friday morning. This...
siouxlandnews.com
Freezing fog possible Friday
Late starts for some businesses and schools as hazardous driving conditions continue to affect Siouxland. Freezing fog is possible through 11 am, reducing visibility and increasing slickness on surfaces below freezing. Air temperatures in central Nebraska have remained in the 20s overnights, allowing for increased chances for rural areas to...
Comments / 0