A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
Kirkus Reviews
E.J. Bonilla To Star in FX Series ‘The Border’
E.J. Bonilla will star in FX’s series adaptation of Don Winslow’s Border trilogy of novels, Variety reports. Winslow’s trilogy began in 2005 with The Power of the Dog and continued 10 years later with The Cartel. The third installment, The Border, was published in 2019. The novels tell the story of Art Keller, a DEA agent determined to bring down a Sinaloa drug lord.
Kirkus Reviews
Hulu’s ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Adds To Cast
Three new actors have joined the cast of Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones, the upcoming limited series based on Georgia Hunter’s novel, Deadline reports. Hunter’s book, published in 2017 by Viking, follows a Polish Jewish family that is torn apart by the outbreak of World War II. A critic for Kirkus panned the book, writing, “Too beholden to sentimentality and cliché, this novel fails to establish a uniquely realized perspective.”
Director of Sussexes’ Netflix series hopes viewers are ‘open’ to couple’s story
The director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries has said she hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions.Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”.Volume one of the six-part Harry and Meghan series launched on Netflix on Thursday, attracting close attention from the public and global press.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/VLN43CrlDj— Netflix UK...
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Complex
‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Gets Blood-Soaked New Teaser Ahead of 2023 Premiere
Ahead of its premiere next year on Prime Video, The Boys spinoff Gen V has given fans a hype-inducing first look at what to expect from the new series starring Jaz Sinclair. “Welcome to Godolkin University. It’s a safe space for you to thrive,” viewers are told in the opening moments of the teaser, which was recently unveiled at CCXP and is now available in full up top via YouTube.
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
startattle.com
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 9) Fall Finale, “Last Christmas”, trailer, release date
The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Last Christmas”. Release...
Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’
Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
Call the Midwife new series release date revealed — not long!
Call the Midwife is back very soon for its 12th season...
