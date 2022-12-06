Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
carolinecircle.com
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
WMDT.com
North Dorchester Middle students win bikes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Two students from North Dorchester Middle School won brand new bikes for their excellent effort in citizenship, attendance, behavior, and academics. Congrats to 6th grader Alexandria Willoughby and 7th grader Jacob Sheeler, and a shoutout to the Hurlock Lions Club for providing the bikes. We want...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 19: Longboard Cafe and Sinepuxent in Ocean City on MaCO guest day at beach
The 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland sent us back to the beach and day of MaCO Conference and chats with politicians and leaders in Ocean City. Our crab cake at Longboard Cafe honored our pal Batman and we got wet with a local at Sinepuxent just over the Assawoman Bridge.
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WMDT.com
“It’s open to all students:” Merit scholarship increase provides additional funding for future Salisbury University students
SALISBURY, Md. – $10,600. That’s the estimated price tag future Salisbury University students can expect to pay per year for tuition and fees starting the 2023-2024 academic year. Help covering that bill comes from the university recently announcing a 21% increase in their merit scholarship funding. “And these...
WMDT.com
Northwestern Elementary decorates for the holidays
SALISBURY, Md. – Students at Northwestern Elementary School were in for a pleasant surprise when they arrived for classes this week. Thanks to some amazing volunteers, they were able to see a festive display at the entrance. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Dispatch
Northside Park, Facilities Provides Major Value For OC; Ocean City Complex Undersized For Sports Tourism
OCEAN CITY — While sports complex hopes in the north end of Worcester County had another setback this week, the decades-old Northside Park in Ocean City continues to provide a model of what could be on a larger scale. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-2 to cancel the $7.1...
delawarepublic.org
Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown
A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through
Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
WBOC
New Wicomico County Program Aims to Remove Unused Chicken Houses
Clean Up Wicomico will give chicken house owners financial help to remove any unwanted buildings. Officials say the program could benefit the county in many ways.
WMDT.com
Dreamfest 2023 coming to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Some good news for Ocean City, the first ever Dream Fest is coming for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. It will take place at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. It’s a 3-day music festival for you to get your groove on and celebrate dr. King’s accomplishments. Special guests include Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s Commodores Experience, and The Spinners.
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
