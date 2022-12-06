Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Washington Missourian
BBB gives "F" to St. Clair concrete business
The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to “use caution” when doing business with Concrete Impressions, of St. Clair. The BBB issued an “F” rating for the company after several customer complaints of taking up-front payments without starting or completing projects. The business has been registered to a residential house on Pasadena Avenue by owner Dan Carbone since April, according to public documents from the city and county.
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks anxiously waiting for 3rd round of pandemic school lunch money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some families across Missouri anxiously await a state check for pandemic EBT funds. It’s money from a COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this summer. That didn’t happen. The state says its original...
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri today
Starting Thursday, December 8, recreational marijuana use will be legal in Missouri for adults ages 21 and older. However, for the time being, you can still only buy marijuana from a Missouri dispensary if you have a medical marijuana card.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations
St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.
Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday
Start packing your bowls, but be aware of where you can smoke
Missourinet
Missouri’s Broadband Office Wants Residents To Take Part In FCC Process
The Missouri Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to participate in the FCC challenge process when determining the Show-Me State’s share of federal broadband funding. The deadline to file challenges is January 13. “We’ve heard about the challenges Missourians face across the state and we recognize that, and...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
St. Charles County proposes $123 million for 2023 Transportation Improvement Projects
The county currently proposes to fund 89 road projects in 2023, across seven cities and in unincorporated St. Charles County, totaling $125,353,072. At its meeting on Dec. 5, the County Council introduced Bill No. 5127 outlining Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding for 2023-2025. Amanda Brauer, the county’s traffic and roads manager, requested the bill. The council is expected to vote on it on Dec. 19, the final scheduled council meeting for 2022.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists
As corporations shy from facilitating the death penalty, the results include botched executions and increased secrecy
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
Missouri's new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state's newest U.S. Senator in November.
Republican legislators hope to automate Missouri’s expungement process
Some lawmakers want to make it easier for Missourians who are serving time for non-violent crimes to have their records erased automatically.
Comments / 0