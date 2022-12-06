ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Washington Missourian

BBB gives "F" to St. Clair concrete business

The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to “use caution” when doing business with Concrete Impressions, of St. Clair. The BBB issued an “F” rating for the company after several customer complaints of taking up-front payments without starting or completing projects. The business has been registered to a residential house on Pasadena Avenue by owner Dan Carbone since April, according to public documents from the city and county.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Missourinet

Missouri’s Broadband Office Wants Residents To Take Part In FCC Process

The Missouri Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to participate in the FCC challenge process when determining the Show-Me State’s share of federal broadband funding. The deadline to file challenges is January 13. “We’ve heard about the challenges Missourians face across the state and we recognize that, and...
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

St. Charles County proposes $123 million for 2023 Transportation Improvement Projects

The county currently proposes to fund 89 road projects in 2023, across seven cities and in unincorporated St. Charles County, totaling $125,353,072. At its meeting on Dec. 5, the County Council introduced Bill No. 5127 outlining Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding for 2023-2025. Amanda Brauer, the county’s traffic and roads manager, requested the bill. The council is expected to vote on it on Dec. 19, the final scheduled council meeting for 2022.
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers

(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
MISSOURI STATE

