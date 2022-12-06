ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

What Will Purdue Football Do Now?

With the news official that Jeff Brohm is off to Louisville Ryan and I wanted to just sort of talk it out. What’s going to happen to the team, to the staff, to the recruiting class? There’s just so much in flux right now that we can’t say for certain how anything is going to work out.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BoilermakersCountry

Takeaways from Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's search for its next head football coach is underway as Jeff Brohm has officially returned to his alma mater in Louisville. Athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming bowl game for the Boilermakers, departures from their coaching staff, and the timetable and criteria for bringing in new leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Women’s Basketball Falls To #20 Maryland

Purdue fans are well aware of the ominous buzzer beater shots that end a well fought out battle. Tonight was no different when Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers hit her only 3 of the night to beat the Boilers 77-74 in Mackey. Purdue came out hot shooting 71% from the field...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Carousel of Coaching | Purdue Football Coaching Search | Head Coaches, pt. 2

Before I get started I want to make one thing very, very clear. Like, as transparent as I possible can be: THIS IS NOT A LIST OF CANDIDATES PURDUE AD MIKE BOBINSKI IS USING TO FIND THE NEW HEAD COACH. This is just who I believe Purdue would be smart to contact and would make a great hire for the football program. Some of these choices are realistic and others seem to be a shot in the dark. Either way, these are the guys that would have a lot of success at Purdue if given the chance. With that being said, let’s get into it!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Game Wrap: Purdue Stays Strong, Finishes Off Hofstra 85-66

The Boilermakers got off to a hotter-than-hot start and simply never looked back. With visiting Hofstra already facing tough odds to make the game competitive, the proverbial writing was on the proverbial wall early on in this one after Hofstra declared star senior guard Aaron Estrada as out for the game. Purdue jumped out to a very early 20-2 lead. Matt Painter’s team ended up winning by by one point more.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Basketball: Hofstra Preview

Hofstra Pride (6-3) vs #4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big10) TV: Big10+ (for those of you who partake) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown. Forward 4 Trey Kaufman-Renn Fr 6'9" 225 Sellersburg, IN. Wing/Forward 11 Brian Waddell Fr 6'8" 195 Carmel, IN. Wing 5 Brandon Newman Jr 6'5" 200...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

AP#1 a second year in a row...

So first, let me say that AP rankings don't mean that much to me and I don't really care if Gary Parrish thinks Purdue is great or Purdue stinks. I don't want to get into the in's and out's of why we should be No. 1 over Houston or Virginia or Connecticut should be No. 1 over us (at least not in December). My Purdue season goals every year (in order) are: NC, Final Four, Elite Eight, Big Ten Conference Championship, Sweet Sixteen, Big Ten Tournament Championship, make the NCAA tournament, beat IU (hopefully 2 or 3 times), be over .500 in conference.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again

The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home. Harrison High School freshman Brayton O'Connor frequents the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: Major Storm & The Historic Temperature Drop of December 7-8, 1927

From the 7th to the 8th, the temperature fell from 55° to 3° at West Lafayette as an Arctic cold front blasted through with strong winds. This occurred after 1-2” of rainfall on the 7th. At Rensselaer, the temperature fell from 53° to 3°, at Kokomo 55° to 5°, Crawfordsville went from 56° to 6°, Wheatfield crashed from 52° to 0° & Whitestown 54° to 4°. Southeast of Indianapolis as Rushville, the mercury went from an astonishing 65° to 6° in 24 hours.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat

A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning. School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat. A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park

The City of Westfield plans to conduct interviews with seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus with the hopes of having someone identified by March of next year. That information from Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff for the city of Westfield, was shared with the city’s...
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy