What Will Purdue Football Do Now?
With the news official that Jeff Brohm is off to Louisville Ryan and I wanted to just sort of talk it out. What’s going to happen to the team, to the staff, to the recruiting class? There’s just so much in flux right now that we can’t say for certain how anything is going to work out.
Takeaways from Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's search for its next head football coach is underway as Jeff Brohm has officially returned to his alma mater in Louisville. Athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming bowl game for the Boilermakers, departures from their coaching staff, and the timetable and criteria for bringing in new leadership.
Purdue Women’s Basketball Falls To #20 Maryland
Purdue fans are well aware of the ominous buzzer beater shots that end a well fought out battle. Tonight was no different when Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers hit her only 3 of the night to beat the Boilers 77-74 in Mackey. Purdue came out hot shooting 71% from the field...
Carousel of Coaching | Purdue Football Coaching Search | Head Coaches, pt. 2
Before I get started I want to make one thing very, very clear. Like, as transparent as I possible can be: THIS IS NOT A LIST OF CANDIDATES PURDUE AD MIKE BOBINSKI IS USING TO FIND THE NEW HEAD COACH. This is just who I believe Purdue would be smart to contact and would make a great hire for the football program. Some of these choices are realistic and others seem to be a shot in the dark. Either way, these are the guys that would have a lot of success at Purdue if given the chance. With that being said, let’s get into it!
Game Wrap: Purdue Stays Strong, Finishes Off Hofstra 85-66
The Boilermakers got off to a hotter-than-hot start and simply never looked back. With visiting Hofstra already facing tough odds to make the game competitive, the proverbial writing was on the proverbial wall early on in this one after Hofstra declared star senior guard Aaron Estrada as out for the game. Purdue jumped out to a very early 20-2 lead. Matt Painter’s team ended up winning by by one point more.
Purdue Basketball: Hofstra Preview
Hofstra Pride (6-3) vs #4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big10) TV: Big10+ (for those of you who partake) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown. Forward 4 Trey Kaufman-Renn Fr 6'9" 225 Sellersburg, IN. Wing/Forward 11 Brian Waddell Fr 6'8" 195 Carmel, IN. Wing 5 Brandon Newman Jr 6'5" 200...
Purdue Officially Announces National Search for Football Program's Next Head Coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University officially announced Thursday the commencement of a national search for the football program's next head coach following the departure of Jeff Brohm to Louisville. “On behalf of Purdue University, our football program and the entire Purdue community, we’re grateful to Coach Jeff Brohm,...
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Purdue
A look at five potential names for the Purdue head coaching job
AP#1 a second year in a row...
So first, let me say that AP rankings don't mean that much to me and I don't really care if Gary Parrish thinks Purdue is great or Purdue stinks. I don't want to get into the in's and out's of why we should be No. 1 over Houston or Virginia or Connecticut should be No. 1 over us (at least not in December). My Purdue season goals every year (in order) are: NC, Final Four, Elite Eight, Big Ten Conference Championship, Sweet Sixteen, Big Ten Tournament Championship, make the NCAA tournament, beat IU (hopefully 2 or 3 times), be over .500 in conference.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again
The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home. Harrison High School freshman Brayton O'Connor frequents the...
Local Weather History: Major Storm & The Historic Temperature Drop of December 7-8, 1927
From the 7th to the 8th, the temperature fell from 55° to 3° at West Lafayette as an Arctic cold front blasted through with strong winds. This occurred after 1-2” of rainfall on the 7th. At Rensselaer, the temperature fell from 53° to 3°, at Kokomo 55° to 5°, Crawfordsville went from 56° to 6°, Wheatfield crashed from 52° to 0° & Whitestown 54° to 4°. Southeast of Indianapolis as Rushville, the mercury went from an astonishing 65° to 6° in 24 hours.
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat
A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning. School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat. A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning.
Richard Allen's defense team requests additional money for his case
On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court on Thursday requesting additional funding.
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
Linking of Richard Allen’s gun to Delphi crime scene ‘not science’ says The Innocence Project
The Innocence Project is pressing on against tool mark evidence, claiming it's "not settled science.”
Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park
The City of Westfield plans to conduct interviews with seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus with the hopes of having someone identified by March of next year. That information from Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff for the city of Westfield, was shared with the city’s...
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
