ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Sports World Mourns Death of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The sports world suffered a tragic loss on Friday. Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known and well-regarded soccer journalists in the United States, died in Qatar while covering...
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?

What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy