FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast
Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
stljewishlight.org
This Jewish St. Louisan is a modern-day nomad traveling the country in his custom ‘skoolie’
Jonathan Perera calls himself an “unconventional dude” with a driven personality. Today, Perera, 28, is ready to embark on the ride of his life in the driver’s seat of a rolling, tiny home: a luxury school bus conversion called a “skoolie.”. Born and raised in a...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage
The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
KYTV
AAA customers in the Ozarks say wait times are long; towing companies say they’re not being paid fairly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your car is stuck on the side of the road, it can be harrowing to wait several hours for a tow truck. Three weeks ago, Cathy Lewis went out to her car, and it wouldn’t start. “Being a long-time AAA member, I took out...
St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations
St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.
Washington Missourian
BBB gives "F" to St. Clair concrete business
The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to “use caution” when doing business with Concrete Impressions, of St. Clair. The BBB issued an “F” rating for the company after several customer complaints of taking up-front payments without starting or completing projects. The business has been registered to a residential house on Pasadena Avenue by owner Dan Carbone since April, according to public documents from the city and county.
KMOV
‘The gloves are coming off:’ City of St. Charles finds new land for wellfield, threatens legal action against EPA
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Charles is moving forward with a fix for its water system, before the EPA determines the cause of contamination and decides who is responsible for 1,2 Dichloroethylene and Vinyl Chloride in St. Charles’ Elm Point wellfield. “Everyone would rather have...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
City of St. Charles’ largest well closes due to contamination
The City of St. Charles has shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination. It is reduced to two wells that are still open.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
KCRG.com
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of wintry precipitation will give parts of eastern Iowa a good shot at snow that sticks starting later on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20, starting late on Thursday afternoon. You can find the latest information on winter weather alerts here.
mymoinfo.com
Man Who Volunteered Much of Time to Ste. Genevieve After Stellar Air Force Career Dies
(Ste. Genevieve) A man from Ste. Genevieve, who was highly decorated during his time in the Air Force, has died. Luke Turnbough says Franklin “Frank” Wayne Myers Sr. volunteered much of his time to the betterment of Ste. Genevieve after he retired from the Air Force. A visitation...
Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
