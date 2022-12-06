Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
wpsdlocal6.com
Young Murphysboro woman killed in collision with semi Wednesday morning, deputies say
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A young Murphysboro woman was killed in a collision with a Freightliner semi on Wednesday morning, deputies say. According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Summer Scholz was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Illinois Highway 149 Wednesday morning as a 2022 Freightliner was driving westbound.
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. According to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
kbsi23.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois State Police identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County on Dec. 7. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m. A...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
KFVS12
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County. The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old...
KFVS12
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. 4th Annual Lights Parade in Cairo, Ill. The Fourth Annual Lights Parade kicks off this Friday in Downtown Cairo, Illinois. School closures due to illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of...
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
Farmington man accused of killing his father
A 33-year-old Farmington man is in jail on allegations he murdered his father.
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Stabbed to Death
(Farmington, MO) An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled after St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois Hills outside of Farmington Wednesday night. A press release from the Sheriff's Department indicates a call to check the well being of a resident came in at 7:41 PM. Arriving officers located the homeowner, 64 year old David L. Fischbeck, Sr., dead inside the home. Evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the death was a homicide. A 33 year old male, still present at the scene, was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Department Detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/9, at the St. Francois County Morgue. The 33 year old male remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Until then his name can't officially be released. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Comments / 2